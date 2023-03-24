TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce it has been included on The Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business magazine's Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-notch Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

This benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranking companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

"At Scotiabank, we are committed to removing barriers, increasing opportunities and improving representation for all women. We are proud to be recognized for our gender diversity on the Women Lead Here list for the third consecutive year," says Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "Women represent more than 54 per cent of our global workforce, and by incorporating initiatives across our Bank including inclusive hiring practices, pay equity, market leading and flexible benefits, and more rigour around succession planning to ensure our talent pools are more diverse, we will continue to reduce barriers, creating a workplace culture where everyone feels empowered to reach their fullest potential."

"Recognizing businesses that are successfully tackling issues around executive gender parity is a crucial step in moving the dial," says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine. "While more work is needed across the board, the companies highlighted in this list are examples to others in corporate Canada looking to move toward gender parity and, ultimately, build better businesses."

For the 2023 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 90 companies earned the 2023 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The 2023 Women Lead Here list is in the April 2023 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 25th, 2023 and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at January 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.5 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

