TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - For the third year in a row, Scotiabank is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada. Scotiabank also earns this esteemed recognition in several countries where it operates, also placing on the lists of Best Workplaces for our operations in Trinidad & Tobago, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Panama for 2022.

"We're thrilled that our employees believe Scotiabank is a great place to work, as our people are our greatest asset," said Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "Creating a culture where every employee feels supported, valued and free to bring their whole selves to work is one of our highest measures of our success and empowers our teams to deliver in a meaningful way for our communities, customers, and each other, in Canada and across our footprint."

Over the past year, Scotiabank has done the following, and much more, to provide employees with key resources to support their total wellbeing, career development and the communities we serve:

This year, Scotiabank announced a new global standard for parental leave across its global footprint by 2025. The enhanced offering includes 8 fully paid weeks for all parents welcoming a new child and 8 additional fully paid weeks for parents who have given birth. This new standard will be introduced in 24 countries across the Bank's footprint including Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru and more.

, , , and more. In response to COVID-19, Scotiabank rapidly deployed extensive proactive and preventive measures across the Bank to prioritize the health and safety of employees and customers. This included personal protective equipment for onsite employees, more remote working options, additional 5 personal days, increased mental and health wellness benefits. This year, mental wellbeing services has increased to $10,000 for employees and their eligible dependents in Canada .

for employees and their eligible dependents in . To further support our communities, ScotiaRISE, Scotiabank's 10-year, $500 million initiative launched in 2021 to promote economic resilience among underrepresented groups. In 2021, ScotiaRISE invested $26 million in 200+ organizations globally to support economic resilience. Globally, the Bank's employees dedicated 129,000 volunteer hours across various causes and not-for-profit organizations in their local communities.

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

