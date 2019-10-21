Scotiabank Brings #PathToImpact to Life During Small Business Week

The installation will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET from Monday, October, 21 to Friday, October, 25, at an outdoor space at 464 King St. West, near the busy intersection of King and Spadina. It includes first-person anecdotes from business owners and statistics about five key stages of the business journey, including:

The Big Idea : Business success starts with a big idea. Sometimes it's an idea so big that it's hard to process, but it will change everything.





: Business success starts with a big idea. Sometimes it's an idea so big that it's hard to process, but it will change everything. Curveballs : This is the stage where thinking turns into doing at an extremely fast pace, and business owners face many curveballs along the way.





: This is the stage where thinking turns into doing at an extremely fast pace, and business owners face many curveballs along the way. Doubt & Isolation : In this stage, business owners can feel stuck and question their vision.





: In this stage, business owners can feel stuck and question their vision. Closing Doors : It is here when business owners feel like giving up but remember why they started in the first place, then persevere and keep going.





: It is here when business owners feel like giving up but remember why they started in the first place, then persevere and keep going. Impact: Finally, the big idea comes to life. Business owners look back on the journey and see how every step has led to impact.

"We know that many Canadian business owners go into business to make an impact on their community, yet often face a number of obstacles along the way. This art installation aims to bring that path to life in an interactive way, giving visitors a first-hand glimpse into that journey," said Jason Charlebois, Senior Vice President, Small Business for Scotiabank. "We're committed to working with businesses of all sizes to make their path to impact less of a struggle and more of a success."

Scotiabank offers business solutions to help business owners bring their own big ideas to life and to support them through every stage. Through a team of dedicated advisors, Scotiabank provides personal and business banking solutions, personalized advice, and dedicated programs that cater to a business owner's unique needs and future goals. This includes a multitude of solutions for small business owners such as the Select Account for Business and the Scotiabank Passport™ Visa Infinite* Business Card.

Scotiabank is also committed to empowering women-led businesses through The Scotiabank Women Initiative™, and providing tailored financial solutions for Canada's medical doctors with the Scotiabank Healthcare+ Physician Banking Program.

For more information, follow #PathToImpact and visit www.scotiabank.com/PathToImpact.

