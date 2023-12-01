TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that it has been named Bank of the Year in Canada by The Banker for the fifth consecutive year. Regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, The Bank of the Year awards recognize financial institutions based on their ability to deliver returns, gain strategic advantage, and serve their markets.

"We are proud to have been recognized for the fifth year in a row as Canada's Bank of the Year," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Scotiabank. "This award highlights Scotiabank's commitment to supporting our clients in achieving their financial goals and our dedication toward strengthening the communities we serve. Thank you to our team of passionate and dedicated Scotiabankers for providing a best-in-class client experience, as we continue to invest in deepening our client relationships and delivering profitable and sustainable growth for our shareholders."

Highlights from this year's recognition include:

Continuing to grow and expand the industry-leading Scene+ program by welcoming Empire Company Ltd as a co-owner. The addition of Empire and their nationally recognized grocery brands to the Scene+ program provides the opportunity for members to earn and redeem points on nearly all daily purchases including grocery, travel, pharmacy, banking, shopping, dining, and entertainment. More than 4 million new members have joined the program since it started rolling out in Empire stores in August 2022 .

. The launch of ScotiaRED, a series of state-of-the-art electronic trading tools that provide high-quality execution available to Scotiabank Equities, Fixed Income, and Foreign Exchange clients. This includes Scotiabank's next-gen algorithmic trading platform with BestEx Research—created exclusively for the Canadian equities market—which provides traders with the ability to access innovative execution algorithms that have been developed from the ground up and tailored for the unique structure of the Canadian market.

The launch of Scotia Smart Investor via Advice+, to help Scotiabank customers take control of their investments with an all-new platform that aligns solutions to customer goals by blending digital recommendations and personalized advice. Scotia Smart Investor simplifies and integrates the investment journey, through online advice that helps customers create, plan, monitor, and update their financial goals, and is available directly to consumers through mobile and online, supported by expert advice offered in-person at Scotiabank branches or virtually.

Scotiabank's progress in environmental, social, and governance initiatives, including its position as a leading Bank for sustainable finance across the Americas, and its 10-year, $500 million ScotiaRISE program to strengthen economic resilience among disadvantaged groups.

Scotiabank was also recognized as Bank of the Year in Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands and Turks & Caicos.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of almost 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at October 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries only: Jennifer Dillabough, Global Communications, [email protected]