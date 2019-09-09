Scotiabank Announces Redemption of 3.036% Subordinated Debentures due 2024

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank (BNS: TSX, NYSE) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding 3.036% subordinated debentures due October 18, 2024 at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued interest to the redemption date. The redemption will occur on October 18, 2019. Formal notice will be delivered to the debenture holders in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the related trust indenture.

The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and will be financed out of the general funds of Scotiabank. This redemption is part of the Bank's ongoing management of its Tier 2 capital.

For further information: For Investor Relations enquiries only: Investor Relations, (416) 775-0798, investor.relations@scotiabank.com; For media enquiries only: Clancy Zeifman, Global Communications, (416) 520-3906, clancy.zeifman@scotiabank.com

