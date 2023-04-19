OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank and the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) announced today that lens-based visual artists Hannah Doucet and Wynne Neilly from Toronto, and Gonzalo Reyes Rodriguez, from Vancouver, are the winners of the 2023 Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award (NGPA).

Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award (CNW Group/National Gallery of Canada)

Each of the winners will receive $10,000 in prize money and will have a selection of their works displayed at Arsenal Contemporary Art Toronto, as part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival's 27th Edition, which opens April 28 in Toronto, as well as in a special exhibition at the NGC in the fall of 2023. The latter is supported by the Scotiabank Photography Program at the Gallery and the National Gallery of Canada Foundation. Andrea Kunard, Senior Curator, Photographs, at the National Gallery of Canada and Chair of the Scotiabank NGPA jury, is curating both exhibitions. The three artists will also be mentored by the NGC curatorial team.

"The 2023 winners of the Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award explore the many challenges in contemporary representations of the body, identity, culture, and history. Photographs and videos explore and push against boundaries of the cultural and natural to imagine new possibilities of existence and relationships. As much as their images operate as critical statements on contemporary life, they also function to open dialogue and create community. With great visual sophistication, care, and curiosity, the Scotiabank NGPA winners demonstrate the continued power and significance of lens-based images to both probe shared concerns and anxieties and offer new insights into negotiating an image saturated culture," said Andrea Kunard, Senior Curator, Photographs, at the NGC and Chair of the NGPA jury.

"We join our partners and jury members in celebrating the three winners of the Scotiabank NGPA Award 2023! Through their respective practices, these talented artists share their valuable perspectives on our world. This aligns with the Gallery's mission to create dynamic visual art experiences that enable new ways of seeing ourselves, others and our different stories. We look forward to presenting their photographic works of art this fall to the many communities the Gallery exists to serve," said Angela Cassie, Interim Director and CEO, National Gallery of Canada.

"The National Gallery of Canada Foundation salutes the three winners of the 2023 Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award and extends warm thanks to our dedicated partner Scotiabank for their ongoing championship of Canada's emerging lens-based artists. The work of these three artists is exemplary of art as a conduit for meaningful dialogue, and we are delighted these works will be presented to visitors at the National Gallery of Canada," said Lisa Turcotte, Chief Executive Officer, National Gallery of Canada Foundation.

"Congratulations to 2023 winners, Hannah, Wynne, and Gonzalo. Scotiabank has a deep passion for supporting the arts across Canada and that includes helping young artists grow through unique opportunities like the Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award. We are proud to partner with the National Gallery of Canada and look forward to the winner's exhibit in Ottawa this fall," said Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank.

The jury was composed of Deanna Bowen, artist and past winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award (2021), Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes, artist and past winner of the New Generation Photography Award (2022), and curator Bernard Lamarche (Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec) selected the winners from a longlist that also included the following eight lens-based artists:

Alex Antle , Newfoundland and Labrador

, and Georgia Dawkin , Newfoundland and Labrador

, and Annie France Noël, New Brunswick

Tanea Hynes , Québec

, Québec Jackson Klie , Ontario

, Lucy Lu , Ontario

, Mariana Munoz Gomez , Manitoba

, Gabriel Esteban Molina , Alberta

Launched in 2017 by the NGC in partnership with Scotiabank, the Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award supports the careers of talented Canadian artists aged 35 and under working behind the camera, by recognizing outstanding photographic images.

About the winners

Hannah Doucet's photographs, videos and sculptures explore fantasy, illness, the body, anxiety and performativity. An artist, arts educator and cultural worker, Doucet has exhibited across Canada, with exhibitions at Neutral Ground (Regina) Duplex (Vancouver), PLATFORM (Winnipeg), The New Gallery (Calgary) and Gallery 44 (Toronto). Doucet was the inaugural winner of the 2017 PLATFORM photography award and was long listed for the 2019 New Generation Photography award. She is one of four founders of Blinkers, a project space based in Winnipeg, where she was a co-director until August 2021.

Wynne Neilly is a queer, trans identified, visual artist and award-winning photographer who explores and balances a fine art and commercial practice. Known for his portraits that investigate into and engage with the queer and trans identity, he received critical attention for his TIME Magazine's monumental cover of Elliot Page in 2021. Currently based in Prince Edward County, ON, his work has been included in exhibitions internationally; including but not limited to: The Canadian Lesbian & Gay Archives; Gallery TPW; Joseph Gross Gallery (Tucson); The Art Gallery of Burlington; International Center of Photography (New York); The Annenberg Space for Photography (Los Angeles); and Sørlandet Art Museum (Norway).

Using materials such as archival photographs, found ephemeral images, magazine interviews and film/tv scripts, Gonzalo Reyes Rodriguez overlays the recent past against the present, exploring how images can be still but in motion, historical yet continuously present. Based in Vancouver, BC, Rodriguez has had solo exhibitions in Winnipeg, Mexico City, and Chicago. His work has been featured in Peripheral Review, Artforum, Musée Magazine and Hyperallergic. Rodriguez received his MFA from the University of Pennsylvania and in 2019 was a participant at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture.

Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival

Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award Exhibition | Winners 2023

Venue: Arsenal Contemporary Art Toronto (45 Ernest Ave, Toronto)

Dates: April 28 – June 17, 2023

Public opening: April 29, 3–6 p.m.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Ankosé – Everything is Connected – Tout est relié

The NGC is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means "everything is connected"—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. The NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European art from the 14th to the 21st century. Founded in 1880, the NGC has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than 140 years.

To find out more about the Gallery's programming and activities, visit gallery.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. #Ankose #EverythingIsConnected #ToutEstRelié.

About the National Gallery of Canada Foundation

The National Gallery of Canada Foundation is dedicated to supporting the National Gallery of Canada in fulfilling its mandate. By fostering strong philanthropic partnerships, the Foundation provides the Gallery with the additional financial support required to lead Canada's visual arts community locally, nationally and internationally. The blend of public support and private philanthropy empowers the Gallery to preserve and interpret Canada's visual arts heritage. The Foundation welcomes present and deferred gifts for special projects and endowments. To learn more about the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, visit ngcfoundation.ca and follow us on Twitter @NGC_Foundation.

About Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival

CONTACT inspires communities through the power of photography

Established in 1997, CONTACT is a not-for-profit organization celebrating the art and profession of photography. Committed to cultivating an inclusive and accessible approach to the medium, CONTACT builds community by providing a platform for dynamic collaborations and productive engagement between Canadian and international photographers, curators, partner organizations, and audiences, locally and globally. In both its annual Festival and in its year-round programming, CONTACT recognizes the significance of photography within all aspects of contemporary life, and the creative possibilities it envisions for the past, present, and future.

