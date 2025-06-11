OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lula discussed opportunities to deepen trade between Canada and Brazil. The leaders agreed to accelerate co-operation on energy security and critical minerals, particularly as part of Canada's 2025 G7 Presidency and as Brazil hosts the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) later this year.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lula emphasized shared values between the two nations, including protecting the environment and building stronger economies in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

Prime Minister Carney invited President Lula to Canada's 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, where the leaders look forward to meeting next week.

