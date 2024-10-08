Score $4 Teen Burgers in Ontario every Toronto Maple Leafs game day

Exclusively for Ontarians, score a $4 Teen Burger® deal on every Maple Leafs game day on the A&W mobile app, available for a limited time

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - In celebration of the start of the Toronto Maple Leafs regular season , A&W is introducing a delicious deal exclusively for Ontarians.

Starting Wednesday, October 9th, on every Maple Leafs game day, fans can order A&W's iconic Teen Burger for only $4 from participating locations in Ontario. The offer is available only by ordering through the A&W mobile app. So, whether it's a home or away game, guests can enjoy a delicious Teen Burger while cheering on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Source: A&W Canada (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

This hot game day offer celebrates A&W Canada's multi-year partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs, making the Canadian QSR the 'Official Burger of the Toronto Maple Leafs'.

"Our guests loved our Toronto Maple Leafs Game Day Deal last season so we're excited to fuel the fandom again with a hot offer on our most beloved Teen Burger! It's the perfect burger and deal to celebrate every game!" said Karina Lukianenko, Manager of Offers and Ontario Promotions.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian-owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

For Media Inquiries: Jacky Le [email protected]