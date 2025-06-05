Scope Technologies Announces Leadership Transition: Ted Carefoot Appointed CEO

Vancouver, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ted Carefoot as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding James Young, who will continue supporting the company in an advisory capacity.

A proven technology leader with over two decades of experience in software development, cybersecurity, AI, and risk management, Carefoot most recently served as Scope's Vice President of Product. His career includes leadership roles at Electronic Arts and Disney Online Studios Canada, with deep expertise in developing large-scale security solutions and regulatory frameworks. Carefoot holds certifications in Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) and Integrated Data Privacy, and is recognized for his expertise in Risk Management Framework (RMF) implementation — a critical capability as Scope expands its post-quantum security offerings.

"As Scope Technologies enters its next phase of growth, we are committed to staying at the forefront of quantum security innovation and compliance," said James Young. "Ted's leadership, industry experience, and deep expertise in risk management and regulatory standards make him the ideal person to guide Scope into this future. I have full confidence in his ability to scale the company and deliver on our mission."

Under Carefoot's leadership, Scope Technologies will continue its focus on providing quantum-resilient encryption and security solutions to enterprise and government clients, helping organizations prepare for the growing regulatory requirements surrounding post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time," said Ted Carefoot. "With quantum computing threats becoming a reality, businesses and governments must act now to safeguard their data. I look forward to leading Scope's talented team as we help organizations future-proof their security infrastructure against these emerging threats."

Scope Technologies also announces that Sean Prescott has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank him for his services as a director. Mr. Prescott will remain CTO of Scope Technologies.

Grant of Restricted Share Units and Stock Options

Scope Technologies has also granted a total of 950,000 stock options exercisable at $0.385 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to the vesting requirements set by the board of directors. In addition, Scope Technologies granted 1,500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Carefoot. The RSUs vest as follows: 250,000 RSUs within one year from the grant date, 500,000 RSUs within two years from the grant date and 750,000 RSUs within three years from the grant date.

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit www.qse.group or contact [email protected]

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

