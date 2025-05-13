Scope Technologies Corp. Joins Forces with World Cyber Health to Advance Global Quantum Security Standards

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company"), a pioneer in quantum-resilient data protection solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with World Cyber Health (WCH), the global non-profit initiative behind Malware Village. This collaboration supports WCH's mission to advance global awareness of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) threats and to promote consistent international standards for quantum-era cybersecurity readiness.

Scope Technologies will contribute expertise from its Quantum Security Entropy (QSE) platform to support WCH's efforts in educating public and private sector stakeholders about the systemic risks posed by emerging quantum technologies. Scope will also assist WCH in advocating for globally aligned system compliance and readiness frameworks to mitigate these next-generation risks.

"Quantum threats are no longer hypothetical—they're on the horizon," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies. "We're proud to support World Cyber Health in its mission to prepare organizations and governments for the coming shift in digital security. Collaboration and education are key to ensuring data safety in the quantum era."

The collaboration will include ongoing knowledge sharing, advocacy, and joint participation in high-profile cybersecurity events. Scope Technologies is currently exploring opportunities to participate in upcoming public forums, including a potential speaking engagement at DEFCON 33 in Las Vegas, https://defcon.org/ this August, hosted by the world's largest and most influential hacker conference.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

