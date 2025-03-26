Scope Technologies Announces Details of Quantum-Resilient Mobile App for Ultra-Secure Messaging and File Sharing

New platform will integrate full round-trip encryption and white-label deployment for enterprises, with potential to reshape digital privacy in a quantum-ready world.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to share a development update on its mobile application—designed to give users quantum-resilient privacy in communication and file sharing.

At a time when conventional encryption is facing new challenges, Scope's mobile platform will introduce full round-trip encryption with an advanced security architecture that ensures only the sender and recipient can access messages or files, completely excluding service providers and third parties from view.

Built to withstand both current and future cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing, the platform reflects Scope's mission to bring next-gen data protection to businesses, professionals, and privacy-conscious users.

As the market prepares for a post-quantum world, businesses are looking for secure, scalable solutions that go beyond outdated email and messaging platforms. Scope's app offers an enterprise-grade, customizable platform that integrates with the Company's QSE Security Suite.

With government agencies, legal professionals, healthcare providers, and financial institutions all under increasing regulatory pressure to safeguard digital information, Scope's mobile platform arrives at a critical inflection point.

With consumer messaging apps like Telegram now crossing 1 billion users—and facing mounting regulatory scrutiny over user data and platform abuse—there's growing demand for secure, enterprise-grade communication tools that prioritize both privacy and compliance. [1]

Unlike mainstream platforms, Scope's QSE mobile app is designed from the ground up for professional use cases, with full round-trip encryption, zero metadata exposure, and white-label deployment that keeps user control where it belongs: with the organization, not the platform.

Key Features of the New Mobile App

Full Round-Trip Encryption

Eliminates third-party interception—even from Scope itself. Unlike legacy 'end-to-end' systems, this architecture keeps data fully secured from transmission to storage.

Designed to hold up against the rising threat of quantum decryption technologies, protecting communications well into the future.

The platform reduces data leakage by minimizing the collection of timestamps, IPs, and behavioral footprints—key points often exploited in cyberattacks.

Companies can deploy the platform under their own brand, integrating secure communications directly into their workflows.

Seamless QSE Integration

The mobile app is fully compatible with Scope's QSE ecosystem, which includes secure storage, messaging, and file transfer. This integration allows users to operate within a zero-trust, decentralized environment, without relying on vulnerable legacy channels like email or third-party messengers.

This is especially valuable in industries where data integrity and compliance are non-negotiable:

Healthcare: Secure messaging between providers and patients.

Secure messaging between providers and patients. Legal: Confidential communication between attorneys and clients.

Confidential communication between attorneys and clients. Financial Institutions, Insurance Organizations, Government Contractors, and Real Estate Professionals who need to share sensitive documentation with full traceability and security.

"We believe the future of digital communication demands more than just end-to-end encryption—it requires an entirely new paradigm of security and autonomy," said Sean Prescott, Founder and CTO of Scope Technologies. "With full round-trip encryption, secure file sharing, and white-label capability, our mobile app will empower clients to offer a trusted digital experience to their employees and customers. This is a major step toward a truly decentralized and quantum-resilient future."

Scope Technologies is currently finalizing the app in preparation for a closed-group alpha test. Feedback from early users will guide final enhancements ahead of a broader rollout.

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit www.qse.group or contact [email protected]

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

SOURCE Scope Technologies Corp.