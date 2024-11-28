Scope expansion for nurse practitioners and registered nurses is 'good news' for the profession and Ontarians

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The scope of practice expansion for nurse practitioners (NP) and registered nurses (RN) announced on Thursday will ease health system challenges and improve access to care, says the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO).

With the scope changes that take effect on July 1, 2025, NPs will have authority to apply a defibrillator in the event of a cardiac arrest, apply a cardiac pacemaker, order and perform electrocoagulation, and certify a death in more circumstances. RNs will also be able to certify a death when it is expected.

"RNs and NPs have the expertise to deliver this additional care, and we're delighted Minister of Health Sylvia Jones heard RNAO's calls to build the profession through these important changes," says RNAO President and NP Lhamo Dolkar. "All Ontarians will reap the benefits with more timely and accessible care – which is especially important to Indigenous communities and persons living in rural and remote communities."

"We've said it time and time again: NPs and RNs are central to solving the health system challenges and to transforming the health system – in all sectors and settings – from primary care, to hospital care, home care and long-term care," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, adding this is good news that utilizes nurses' extensive knowledge and skill and will lead to a higher functioning health system and improved health outcomes for Ontarians.

RNAO will continue to work with the government to build the nursing profession in Ontario through additional scope advancements and authorities for NPs and RNs.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Madison Scaini, Communications Officer/Writer Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) 1-800-268-7199 ext. 274 416-408-5645 [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]