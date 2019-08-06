Scientists travel to Gulf of St. Lawrence to study North Atlantic right whale

OTTAWA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The well-being of the endangered North Atlantic right whale population is of great concern to Canadians and its protection is a priority for the Government of Canada. We continue our commitment to taking an evidence-based approach to protect these endangered whales while continuing to promote sustainable opportunities for economic growth.

Today in Rimouski, Quebec, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, Rémi Massé wished a science team from Fisheries and Oceans Canada well as they prepared to depart on a mission to study the North Atlantic right whale. The crew sets sail today on a 28-day research expedition in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to gather important data that will help better understand the impact of shipping-related noise on the North Atlantic right whale and risks associated with vessel collisions, entanglements and marine oil spills. The expedition will also collect data to help better understand the factors affecting the distribution of the North Atlantic right whale's primary food source, small crustaceans known as copepods. The mission ends on September 3, 2019 in Rimouski, Quebec.

The Gulf of St. Lawrence is currently an important feeding area for the North Atlantic right whale as well as an active fishing and shipping area. The research work done on this mission supports the Government of Canada's continuing efforts to protect this endangered species.

"We are collecting and using the best scientific evidence available to make informed decisions about how best to protect the North Atlantic right whale. Knowing where the whales and their food sources are located means we can protect this iconic species and the areas they depend on. The research will help us deliver on our commitment to protect these endangered whales while continuing to promote sustainable opportunities for economic growth."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Government of Canada is once again demonstrating its commitment to science-based decision making. With this research, we will be better equipped to develop and improve protection measures for endangered whales, while promoting economic growth and innovation for sustainable solutions."

Rémi Massé, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia

