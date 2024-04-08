Schaan Healthcare Products Inc. Announces Partnership with The Stevens Company

SASKATOON, SK and BRAMPTON, ON, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Stevens Company Limited, a leading Canadian family-owned and operated provider of healthcare products and services to Hospitals, Physicians, and Long Term Care Facilities nationwide for 150 years, is pleased to announce its partnership with Schaan Healthcare Products Inc., a respected and leading family business provider of healthcare products and services in Saskatchewan. This investment in Schaan Healthcare marks a significant milestone in The Stevens Company's ongoing commitment to strengthen its ability to serve the healthcare needs of Canadians and their healthcare providers in every Canadian market.

The Stevens Company logo (CNW Group/The Stevens Company Limited)

Operating in Saskatchewan with the existing Schaan family leadership, the partnership between the two companies brings together two experienced business families and industry leaders, each with a rich history of delivering exceptional products and services. The entity will continue as Schaan Healthcare in Saskatchewan, combining the strengths of both companies to create a powerhouse in the Saskatchewan healthcare sector. This partnership will allow Schaan Healthcare and Stevens to provide enhanced value, broader product lines, and greater service levels to their customers in Saskatchewan.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to Schaan Healthcare and our stakeholders," said Collin Schaan, President and CEO. "By combining our strengths and expertise, we are well-positioned to enhance the services we provide to both our customers and suppliers, bringing more value to the Saskatchewan healthcare market. This partnership will ensure the legacy of Schaan Healthcare and the Schaan family's leadership."

The partnership will expand Schaan Healthcare's portfolio, offering a wider range of medical supplies, equipment, and service solutions for hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare providers.

"We are excited to join forces with Schaan Healthcare in Saskatchewan," said Jay Stevens, President of The Stevens Company. "By investing in Schaan Healthcare and combining our resources, we will be able to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately make a positive impact on the healthcare sector as a whole."

Customers can expect the same exceptional quality and customer service they have come to rely on from both The Stevens Company and Schaan Healthcare in Saskatchewan. The leadership of both companies is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for their employees, customers, and vendor partners with uninterrupted service and support during this transition.

For more information, please visit www.schaanhealthcare.ca and www.stevens.ca.

About Schaan Healthcare Products:

For over 43 years, Schaan Healthcare has served Saskatchewan as a leading distributor of medical and surgical supplies to healthcare facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, and physician offices. A family-owned and operated business now in its second generation of leadership, Schaan Healthcare prides itself on its ability to provide the Saskatchewan healthcare market with quality products along with personalized and professional service.

About The Stevens Company:

For 150 years in Canada, Stevens has been a leading distributor of medical supplies, equipment, and services to healthcare providers across Canada from its facilities in Toronto, Halifax, Montreal, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver. Owned and operated by six generations of Stevens family leaders since its original founding in London, England in 1830, The Stevens Company has identified valuable products and services to offer healthcare providers, helping them serve the needs of their patients and clients for nearly 200 years.

