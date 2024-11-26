THE STEVENS COMPANY LAUNCHES AUTOSTORE TO REVOLUTIONIZE WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS WITH ADVANCED ROBOTICS

Brampton warehouse facility launches innovative solution as company celebrates 194 years in business.

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Stevens Company, a leading Canadian supplier of medical supplies and equipment, is proud to announce the launch of Stevens AutoStore, advanced automation and robotic technologies in its Brampton warehouse operations. The AutoStore sets a new standard for efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction in the healthcare supply chain within Canada.

The integration of cutting-edge robotics and automation solutions is part of Stevens' strategic initiative to enhance operational performance and meet the growing demands of healthcare providers nationwide. Working with Bastian Solutions, a division of Toyota, to integrate the new technology into daily warehouse operations, Stevens expects output at the Brampton facility to increase by five times and add 25% to space capacity. AutoStore will manage 78% of the items that pass through the warehouse.

"Automation and robotics represent the future of medical distribution," said Jay Stevens, President of The Stevens Company. "It was important that we found a way to integrate these new technologies into our operations rather than change everything we do. Having robots and staff work side by side, we're aiming to transform inventory management and productivity."

Key features of the new system include:

High-Speed Sorting Systems: Designed to streamline order fulfilment.

Designed to streamline order fulfilment. Autonomous Robots: Designed to navigate warehouses efficiently, reducing human labor in repetitive tasks and enhancing safety.

Designed to navigate warehouses efficiently, reducing human labor in repetitive tasks and enhancing safety. Real-Time Inventory Tracking: Provides immediate visibility into stock levels, ensuring optimal inventory control and reducing waste.

"This type of technology is common with retail distributors, but not as common in the medical distribution industry," says Stevens. "We are committed to improving the Canadian healthcare system and this type of enhancement will decrease delivery times and create efficiencies across the supply chain."

About The Stevens Company:

For 150 years in Canada, Stevens has been a leading distributor of medical supplies, equipment, and services to healthcare providers across Canada from its facilities in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia. Owned and operated by six generations of Stevens family leaders since its original founding in London, England in 1830, The Stevens Company has introduced and supported valuable products and services to healthcare providers, helping them serve the needs of their patients and clients for the better part of 200 years.

For more information about The Stevens Company, visit www.stevens.ca.

SOURCE The Stevens Company Limited

For media inquiries, please contact: Candace Huntly, [email protected], 416.721.6858