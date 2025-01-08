THE STEVENS COMPANY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TRH SERVICES

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Stevens Company Limited, a leading Canadian provider of healthcare products and services to Hospitals, Physicians, Long Term Care Facilities, and other healthcare service providers nationwide for 150 years, is pleased to announce its partnership with TRH Services/Brandon Biomedical Inc., a Canadian, family owned and operated provider of licensed biomedical services. This investment in TRH/Brandon Biomedical highlights The Stevens Company's continuing investment in the Canadian healthcare market and the longevity of the products and services it already offers.

Under the leadership of current president and second generation of leadership Tyler Hasenpflug, TRH/Brandon Biomed is evolving into Canada's premier provider of high-quality biomedical preventative maintenance, calibration services, electrical safety inspections, and medical device repairs. The partnership with Stevens creates many new opportunities and provides greater resourcing for the company to grow and evolve. TRH/Brandon Biomed will continue to operate under its current name.

"We are thrilled to announce a partnership with TRH/Brandon Biomed," said Jay Stevens, President of The Stevens Company. "Over the past year, Stevens has pursued a growth strategy through partnerships with like-minded organizations in order to serve the Canadian healthcare market better. This investment in TRH introduces a new suite of high-quality services and solutions for our customers across the country."

The leadership of both The Stevens Company and TRH/Brandon Biomed are committed to a seamless transition for their employees and customers, who should see little change in their interactions beyond the expanded services this partnership provides.

TRH/Brandon Biomed was established in 1996 by Tim Hasenpflug. What began as a part-time endeavour quickly gained credibility in the medical industry and, by 2003, became a full-time business. In 2007 TRH/Brandon Biomed became licenced by Health Canada to distribute Class I, II, III and IV devices. Currently, it has eleven Biomedical Technicians/Technologies, servicing medical equipment across Canada.

For 150 years in Canada, Stevens has been a leading distributor of medical supplies and services to healthcare providers across Canada from its facilities in Toronto, Halifax, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, and Vancouver. Owned and operated by six generations of Stevens family leaders since its original founding in London, England in 1830, The Stevens Company has identified valuable products and services to offer healthcare providers, helping them serve the needs of their patients and clients for nearly 200 years.

