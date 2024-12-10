THE STEVENS COMPANY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CB MEDICAL INC.

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Stevens Company Limited, a leading Canadian provider of healthcare products and services to Hospitals, Physicians, and Long-Term Care Facilities nationwide for 150 years, is pleased to announce its partnership with CB Medical Inc., a Canadian owned and operated provider of healthcare products and services primarily in Alberta. This investment in CB Medical marks another milestone in The Stevens Company's ongoing commitment to invest in and strengthen its ability to serve the healthcare needs of Canadians and their healthcare providers in every Canadian market.

This strategic partnership brings together two experienced business and industry leaders, each with an exceptional history of delivering exceptional products and responding to the needs of their customers.

It shows the ongoing commitment to serve the healthcare needs of Canadians and their healthcare providers Post this

"We are delighted to work with The Stevens Company to provide excellent value and predictable, efficient support to our clients and medical services customers," said Craig Bean, Founder and President of CB Medical. "This partnership will give CB Medical the power and opportunity to share resources."

The partnership will expand both organizations' product and service portfolios, offering a wider range of solutions to all segments of the Canadian healthcare market. CB Medical will continue to operate under its current name.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with CB Medical," said Jay Stevens, President of The Stevens Company. "This investment in CB Medical will allow us to expand the market segments we serve and introduce a wider range of solutions to our customers across the country. This partnership is another example of our commitment to serving the Canadian healthcare community as we look forward to our bicentennial in 2030."

The leadership of both The Stevens Company and CB Medical are committed to a seamless transition for their employees and vendor partners. Customers will see little change in their interactions, but this partnership will expand the number of products and services available.

About CB Medical:

CB Medical is an Alberta based medical and pharmaceutical supply company serving customers across Canada for nearly 25 years, concentrating on exemplary customer service, product innovation, and competitive prices. CB Medical is one of the largest vendors to the Alberta Aids to Daily Living Soft Goods program. In addition to homecare expertise (Ostomy, Incontinence, Wound Care and Advanced Compression), CB Medical focuses on Bespoke sterile surgical trays and packs, pain management solutions, and anesthesia.

About The Stevens Company Limited:

For 150 years in Canada, Stevens has been a leading distributor of medical supplies and services to healthcare providers across Canada from its facilities in Toronto, Halifax, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, and Vancouver. Owned and operated by six generations of Stevens family leaders since its original founding in London, England in 1830, The Stevens Company has identified valuable products and services to offer healthcare providers, helping them serve the needs of their patients and clients for nearly 200 years.

