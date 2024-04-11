Say Goodbye to Sweaty Thighs this Spring & Summer with Knix's expanded Thigh Saver® collection

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Category defining intimate and apparel brand Knix, is excited to announce their expanded Thigh Saver® collection. Designed with lightweight, seamless and super stretchy material, these shorts are offered in a variety of fabrics, with some new Leakproof and contouring options to elevate your spring and summer style.

This year, Knix has expanded their Thigh Saver® offerings in a variety of lengths with new additions like the 10" Leakproof Thigh Saver®, 6" Leakproof Contour Thigh Saver®, the new Luxe Modal Thigh Saver® 6" and sister brand, Kt by Knix's first 5" Leakproof Thigh Saver® all absorbing about 3 tsp of liquid.

What causes chafing on inner thighs?

With warm weather around the corner, the probability that thigh chafing occurs is at an all time high. Gone are the days that you have to worry about inner thigh chafing or sweat if you're taking public transportation, attending an event, wearing a uniform or taking a walk.

How to prevent inner-thigh chafing?

These lightweight shorts provide chafe-preventing coverage from the upper thigh, and down to the mid thigh depending on your desired length. These thigh chafe preventing shorts act as a skin barrier to prevent inner-thigh chafing.

Why is it a game-changer?

Knix Thigh Saver® offerings are your one-stop-shop whether you choose to treat thigh chafing with our Thigh Saver® offerings as a layering piece under clothes, or as shorts under an oversized t-shirt the smooth fabric and cooling technology will keep you feeling fresh and prevent the dreaded skin on skin friction.

This spring and summer, don't let the heat and humidity causing your thighs rub hold you back from enjoying the nice weather. The new Thigh Saver® offerings from Knix retail between $36 US/ $40 CAD and $46 US/ $50 CAD, available online or in retail locations across Canada and California.

To view the Thigh Saver collection please click here .

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer category defining intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people at every stage and every stage, everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is the leading leakproof brand in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the intimate and apparel space.

