The Hair Heroes Challenge is a social media campaign that aims to spread awareness about Sty-Lives, an initiative that teaches hairstylists and students how to check their client's scalps for skin cancer.

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - From February 16th to April 19th, Save Your Skin Foundation and OPHA will run the 2nd annual Hair Heroes Challenge, a social media campaign that encourages hairstylists and students to practice checking for potential skin cancer spots on their clients while giving them opportunity to win prizes!

For the second year in a row, the Hair Heroes Challenge aims to register 100 new hairstylists to Sty-Lives (CNW Group/Save Your Skin Foundation)

Participating is simple - the challenge asks participants to film a 60 second or less video showing them incorporating a scalp check into their usual hairstyling techniques. After, they post the video on the social media platform of their choice using the hashtag #HairHeroes2024. The winners will be selected based on the creativity of the video and how they incorporate the learning's of the Sty-Lives training video . The goal of the challenge is to register 100 new participants to Sty-Lives across Canada.

Sty-Lives (Styling Hair & Saving Lives) is an initiative of Save Your Skin Foundation. Founded by two medical students (now resident doctors), the initiative came to be when the students noticed a large number of patients coming into the dermatology clinic where they did their placement with spots on their scalp that hairstylists had pointed out. Sty-Lives has a 5 minute training video stylists can watch to learn what constitutes a suspicious spot with the goal of facilitating communication between the hairstylist and the client so the client can then see their dermatologist. Registrants are sent printed materials to their salon or school they can distribute with more information!

SYSF is thrilled to be offering an assortment of amazing prizes from La Roche Posay, Central Beauty Supply, coaching sessions from Carly Ann Moore and more. To learn more about the Hair Heroes Challenge, Sty-Lives and how to participate, click here !

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against melanomas and skin cancers through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.

About OPHA

The Ontario Professional Hairstylist Association is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the hairstylist profession and advocating for its members in Ontario. OPHA aims to unite and assist licensed professional hairstylists and registered hairstylist apprentices by being a voice to government and community partners on regulations, licensing, and hairstyling standards. The organization strives to promote excellence, maintain health and safety standards for clients, contributors, and partners, while sustaining the future of the profession through training, apprenticeship, mentorship, and accountability. Visit oph-association.com for more information.

