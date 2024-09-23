Now in its 6th year, MOVE FOR MELANOMA has raised over $425,000 for melanoma, non-melanoma and ocular melanoma patients across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Save Your Skin Foundation is hosting the 6th annual MOVE FOR MELANOMA event over the weekend of September 27 – 29, 2024, with the support of Jamie Campbell, host of Blue Jays Baseball on Sportsnet.

MOVE FOR MELANOMA challenges individuals and teams across Canada to participate in the activity challenge of their choice (ex. walking, running, cycling, golf, dancing, etc.) while raising funds for Canadians touched by melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer, and ocular/uveal melanoma.

"As someone who lives with leukaemia and was recently treated for pre-skin cancer, I know how important it is to have support when faced with a cancer diagnosis," said Jamie Campbell. "I am proud to be part of Save Your Skin Foundation's 6th annual Move for Melanoma fundraiser.'

Move for Melanoma is an annual event hosted by Save Your Skin Foundation, the only organization in Canada that supports skin cancer patients financially when they need it most. Every dollar raised goes directly to patients in the form of treatment costs, flights, accommodation and other necessary but costly expenses incurred while receiving treatment.

Once again this year, MOVE FOR MELANOMA aims to raise $75,000. Survivors, patients, family members, friends and supporters from across Canada are helping the Foundation to reach that goal.

"Our hope is that having people all across Canada participating and fundraising will not only raise funds for patients that need it, but will also serve as a reminder to all Canadians to be sun safe," says Kathleen Barnard, Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation and Stage IV Melanoma survivor.

Save Your Skin Foundation is available to help participants register, create a personalized fundraising web page, and access a collection of participant resources to make participating and fundraising easy and fun. Anyone interested can email [email protected] for more information or assistance.

How to Participate:

Register as a participant :

a) Select your city and choose your activity (be creative!),

b) Create a username and password, and

c) Choose your team name and fundraising goal! That's it! Away you go!



Donate

Can't participate as a team member or individual participant but still want to support the event? Great! Click DONATE to search for a friend or team you wish to support.

About Save Your Skin Foundation



Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.

Media Contact: Amy Rosvold, 778-317-1485, [email protected]