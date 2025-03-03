STAGE IV MELANOMA PATIENT RAISING FUNDS FOR CANCER PATIENTS WITH 6TH ANNUAL 'A VIKING'S CHALLENGE' FROM MARCH 8 - 9, 2025

In partnership with Save Your Skin Foundation, this event invites participants to run or walk across frozen Lake Winnipeg—or locally—to raise funds for cancer patients

WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Stage IV melanoma patient Chris Isfeld is raising funds for fellow cancer patients with the 6th annual A Viking's Challenge in Gimli, MB. In partnership with Save Your Skin Foundation , the fundraiser invites participants to run across frozen Lake Winnipeg—or in their hometowns—to raise crucial funds for those battling cancer. 100% of the proceeds go directly to assisting patients to pay for treatment costs, flights, accommodation and other necessary but costly expenses incurred while receiving treatment.

Background

Participants from A Viking's Challenge 2024 in Gimli, MB

In the very first 'A Viking's Challenge' event in 2020, Chris Isfeld and his childhood friend Shawn Bjornsson completed a massive challenge. After battling late-stage melanoma and overcoming partial paralysis, Chris, along with his friend Shawn, raced each other 30km across frozen Lake Winnipeg and raised almost $20,000 for melanoma patients.

During the pandemic Chris pivoted the event to a Canada-wide challenge, inviting people everywhere to join A Viking's Challenge by running or walking a distance of their choice anywhere in Canada. To date the event has raised over $75,000.

2025 Event

This year, a recurrence of cancer has prevented Chris from being able to join the race on the lake, so Shawn and friends will be running together in his honour.

"My spirits are high, and I'm not throwing in the towel," says Chris. "This March 8-9, I'm challenging you to lace up and join us for the 6th edition of A Viking's Challenge on Lake Winnipeg. Whether you're running or walking, you can participate anywhere! Let's move our bodies for a fantastic cause"

We invite you to stand in solidarity with Chris and fellow melanoma patients across Canada again for the 6th Edition of A Viking's Challenge. Whether you run or walk, on the lake or in your own neighbourhood, your participation makes a powerful impact on the lives of those affected by this cancer.

Every participant and donor will receive a charitable donation tax receipt. Join us in honouring Chris's indomitable spirit and making a difference in the lives of melanoma patients nationwide.

Register or show your support with a donation HERE .

