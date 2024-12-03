REGINA, SK, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting wildlife and plants at risk of overexploitation due to unsustainable or illegal trade.

On November 19, 2024, at the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan, Ahmad Altout was fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of violating the federal Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act (WAPPRIITA). The fine will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund. In addition to the fine, Altout is prohibited from importing or exporting any species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) for a period of five years.

In April 2023, Canada Border Services Agency officers inspected Altout's luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport. They discovered that Altout was importing 19 rosaries made from black coral, a CITES Appendix II species. Altout did not have the required CITES export permit from the country of origin and informed officers the intent was to sell or gift them.

After learning that there was no CITES export permit for the black coral rosaries, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers launched an investigation. As part of their investigation, officers seized four rosaries and three rings made of African elephant ivory, a CITES Appendix I species; nine rosaries made of black coral; and three pieces of black coral. They determined that Altout was exporting items to the United States of America without required permits.

CITES Appendix I species are animals and plants that are most endangered and threatened with extinction. International trade of elephant ivory and other CITES Appendix I species is only permitted in exceptional circumstances (never for primarily commercial purposes) and requires a permit. CITES Appendix II species are those that are not necessarily threatened with extinction now, but that may become so unless trade is closely controlled. Trade of CITES Appendix II species, like black coral, is allowed if the appropriate permits are obtained.

In addition to the WAPPRIITA charges, Altout also pleaded guilty to one count of violating The Fisheries Regulations under provincial legislation in Saskatchewan. This charge stems from officers locating and seizing 35 Walleyes at Altout's residence, which is over the province's possession limit of four. As a result, Altout was sentenced to an additional fine of $550 and is prohibited from fishing for a period of one year. This fine will be directed to the Province of Saskatchewan.

In this case, all seized items have been forfeited to the Crown.

Quick facts

Since 1980, the number of elephants in Africa has fallen from 1.3 million to approximately 415,000—a decline of 70 percent. Illegal wildlife trade is one of the main threats to elephant survival.

has fallen from 1.3 million to approximately 415,000—a decline of 70 percent. Illegal wildlife trade is one of the main threats to elephant survival. There are over 200 species of black coral. One of the threats to the sustainability of black coral populations is overharvesting for commercial purposes.

CITES is an international agreement that Canada signed in 1975 to regulate, or in some cases prohibit, trade in specific species of wild animals and plants, as well as their respective parts and derivatives.

signed in 1975 to regulate, or in some cases prohibit, trade in specific species of wild animals and plants, as well as their respective parts and derivatives. The international trade of CITES-listed species is controlled by a strict permitting system.

WAPPRIITA is the Canadian federal law through which Canada meets its obligations to regulate trade in protected species, including those listed under CITES.

meets its obligations to regulate trade in protected species, including those listed under CITES. Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in areas where the environmental damage occurred.

