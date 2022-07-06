Today, at the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced federal support of $12,839,265 for 56 Saskatchewan recreation and community revitalization initiatives. This funding will support new and improved recreational amenities like playgrounds, museums, community centres and unique outdoor experiences that will provide visitors and residents with opportunities to connect and explore Saskatchewan. Over $2.9 million will go to the RCMP Heritage Centre to develop new programs and visitor experiences, and support the Centre's pursuit of national museum status.

Funding for the remaining 55 projects is provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, administered by PrairiesCan, and will help Saskatchewan communities enhance their recreational amenities and infrastructure.

Quotes

"Local community and recreation spaces are where people gather, make connections, learn local history, or take in a quiet walk in the park. Our government is continuing to make investments that transform community infrastructure into modern gathering places for people of all ages and abilities through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. We're proud to work with the RCMP Heritage Centre to revitalize and enhance features of the Centre that will attract more visitors. Here in Regina, and across Saskatchewan, these locally-led projects are bringing people together and revitalizing infrastructure for residents and visitors to experience and enjoy for years to come."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The RCMP Heritage Centre is extremely grateful for the investment from Prairies Economic Development Canada. It is critical support to help us build the case to become a national museum, which is a dream that holds incredible opportunity for connection, reflection, education, authenticity, pride and celebration of unique visitor experiences."

- Tara Robinson, CEO, RCMP Heritage Centre

Quick facts

Most of the projects announced today are funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The CCRF is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, projects supported through the CCRF are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

over two years, projects supported through the CCRF are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces. Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is administering the CCRF in Saskatchewan .

. The RCMP Heritage Centre project is funded by PrairiesCan as part of a commitment under Budget 2021 to support the RCMP Heritage Centre's efforts to become a national museum.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing nearly $12.8 million for 56 recreation and community revitalization projects across Saskatchewan. This funding will help Saskatchewan communities and organizations access the resources needed to expand or upgrade operations, benefitting residents and visitors, and helping with economic recovery.

PrairiesCan is investing $2,975,000 for the RCMP Heritage Centre and $9,864,265 for 55 projects though the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

Prairies Economic Development Canada

PrairiesCan makes strategic investments in projects that support innovation, business development or community economic growth. Funds support not-for-profit organizations, such as research institutes.

The RCMP Heritage Centre ( $2,975,000 )

Funding to renew programming and conduct broad public engagement and consultations to support its transition to a national museum. This includes operational support to hire additional staff and develop new programs and experiences.

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

The CCRF aims to help communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations ($750,000)

Construction of ceremonial spaces and multi-purpose rooms at the FSIN Governance Building on the Kahkewistihaw Urban Reserve in Saskatoon .

Construction of ceremonial spaces and multi-purpose rooms at the FSIN Governance Building on the Kahkewistihaw Urban Reserve in . File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council ($750,000)

Construct three ball diamonds in Fort Qu'Appelle.

Construct three ball diamonds in Fort Qu'Appelle. The Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. ($750,000)

Create indoor recreational facilities for pickleball, basketball and skateboarding in the Canada Centre at the REAL District.

Create indoor recreational facilities for pickleball, basketball and skateboarding in the Canada Centre at the REAL District. Lac La Ronge Indian Band Health Services Inc. ($575,000)

Construct a cultural center including a sweat lodge, greenhouse and kitchen in Air Ronge .

Construct a cultural center including a sweat lodge, greenhouse and kitchen in . YMCA of Regina Inc. ($500,000)

Convert the former Albert Street Co-op grocery store into the YMCA Community Connections Centre.

Convert the former Albert Street Co-op grocery store into the YMCA Community Connections Centre. Muskowekwan Family Healing & Wellness Centre Inc. ( $498,054 )

Create community cultural gathering spaces at Muskowekwan First Nation.

Create community cultural gathering spaces at Muskowekwan First Nation. Wanuskewin Heritage Park Authority ($490,000)

Upgrade Wanuskewin Heritage Park's culinary facility and increase space for the bison herd.

Upgrade Wanuskewin Heritage Park's culinary facility and increase space for the bison herd. Big River First Nation ($486,000)

Install an artificial soccer turf.

Install an artificial soccer turf. The Circle Project Association Inc. ($475,000)

Renovate a building in Regina to create a community and cultural hub.

Renovate a building in to create a community and cultural hub. Agency Chiefs Tribal Council Inc. ($440,870)

Develop a system of hiking and cycling trails through the communities of Witchekan Lake and Pelican Lake First Nations.

Develop a system of hiking and cycling trails through the communities of Witchekan Lake and Pelican Lake First Nations. Town of Langham , Langham Multi -use Trail Development Committee ($420,375)

Develop and expand River Ridge Trails.

Develop and expand River Ridge Trails. Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids ($352,500)

Revitalize the winter recreation amenities in the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids .

Revitalize the winter recreation amenities in the Northern Hamlet of . City of Martensville ($304,000)

Install new paved pathways and rehabilitate existing pathways.

Install new paved pathways and rehabilitate existing pathways. City of Regina ($300,000)

Enhance City Square for year-round use.

Enhance City Square for year-round use. Resort Village of Manitou Beach ($233,250)

Build an accessible all wheels pump track.

Build an accessible all wheels pump track. City of Estevan ($200,000)

Replace the outdoor pool in Churchill Park with a new, accessible pool.

Replace the outdoor pool in Churchill Park with a new, accessible pool. Town of Maidstone ($192,254)

Transform Cedar Crescent into a new park.

Transform Cedar Crescent into a new park. Town of Hudson Bay ($187,500)

Expand municipal trail system.

Expand municipal trail system. Village of Drake ($187,500)

Create a usable outdoor space by installing an accessible playground.

Create a usable outdoor space by installing an accessible playground. Town of Grand Coulee ($142,125)

Develop and create a gathering space in the community park.

Develop and create a gathering space in the community park. Nekaneet First Nation ($129,828)

Install an Indigenous themed playground.

Install an Indigenous themed playground. Town of Macklin ($120,000)

Construct an outdoor space suitable for farmers' markets, community gatherings and other events on Main Street.

Construct an outdoor space suitable for farmers' markets, community gatherings and other events on Main Street. Village of Val Marie ($113,718)

Construct a spray park at the municipal campground and revitalize the garden at the Prairie Wind & Silver Sage - Friends of Grasslands museum and art gallery.

Construct a spray park at the municipal campground and revitalize the garden at the Prairie Wind & Silver Sage - Friends of Grasslands museum and art gallery. Town of Kinistino ($97,500)

Create a multi-season recreation park.

Create a multi-season recreation park. City of Weyburn ($90,000)

Expand and pave the Tatagwa Trail.

Expand and pave the Tatagwa Trail. Town of Kipling ($75,000)

Create a park in a vacant downtown lot.

Create a park in a vacant downtown lot. Town of Vonda ($75,000)

Create a gathering space by constructing a playground, gazebo with lighting and ramp on Main Street.

Create a gathering space by constructing a playground, gazebo with lighting and ramp on Main Street. Village of Riverhurst ($74,716)

Upgrade playground equipment and sheltered seating at Kiteley Park.

Upgrade playground equipment and sheltered seating at Kiteley Park. Town of Bengough and Bengough Municipal Parks, Recreation & Cultural Authority ($73,875)

Upgrade washrooms at the pool, ball diamonds and campground.

Upgrade washrooms at the pool, ball diamonds and campground. Town of Cudworth ($66,975)

Revitalize a multi-purpose outdoor sports ground.

Revitalize a multi-purpose outdoor sports ground. Rural Municipality of Lajord No. 128, Kronau Community Recreation Co-operative ($59,926)

Replace the ice plant at the Kronau curling club.

Replace the ice plant at the curling club. Town of La Ronge ($56,250)

Install an accessible walkway and ramp across the beach in David Patterson Park.

Install an accessible walkway and ramp across the beach in David Patterson Park. Village of Vanguard ($54,375)

Revitalize the playground and campground.

Revitalize the playground and campground. Town of Stoughton ($53,860)

Convert two empty downtown lots on Main Street into a landscaped green space with seating.

Convert two empty downtown lots on Main Street into a landscaped green space with seating. Ukrainian Museum of Canada of the Ukrainian Women's Association of Canada ($51,750)

Upgrade the roof, washrooms and electrical systems at the Ukrainian Museum of Canada .

Upgrade the roof, washrooms and electrical systems at the Ukrainian Museum of . Town of Wilkie ($47,681)

Develop an under-utilized downtown green space into a market square.

Develop an under-utilized downtown green space into a market square. Village of Hazlet ($45,000)

Enhance an historic train station and its surroundings.

Enhance an historic train station and its surroundings. Spiritwood Area Recreation, Culture and Sport Inc. ( $37,500 )­

Replace the washroom facilities at the ball diamond.

Replace the washroom facilities at the ball diamond. Rural Municipality of Lake Johnston No. 102 ($30,000)

Revitalize the community centre and adjacent grounds in Mitchellton.

Revitalize the community centre and adjacent grounds in Mitchellton. Village of Denzil ($29,721)

Upgrade the community hall.

Upgrade the community hall. Hague Senior Citizens Housing Corporation ($26,000)

Revitalize the grounds around Sunset Manor.

Revitalize the grounds around Sunset Manor. Station Arts Centre Co-operative ($25,300)

Renovate a gathering space and gallery in downtown Rosthern .

Renovate a gathering space and gallery in downtown . Rural Municipality of Edenwold No. 158 ($25,059)

Revitalize two tennis/pickleball courts in Emerald Park .

Revitalize two tennis/pickleball courts in . Town of Luseland ($25,000)

Renovate an important multi-purpose public building.

Renovate an important multi-purpose public building. Village of Middle Lake ($18,750)

Create an outdoor event space in the downtown area.

Create an outdoor event space in the downtown area. Town of Lumsden ($18,597)

Install seasonal street patios, planters, wheelchair pathways and picnic tables in the downtown area.

Install seasonal street patios, planters, wheelchair pathways and picnic tables in the downtown area. Rural Municipality of Pinto Creek No. 75 ($18,300)

Replace the play structure in Kincaid and install picnic tables and park benches in Meyronne , Kincaid and Hazenmore .

Replace the play structure in and install picnic tables and park benches in , and . Town of Rocanville ($15,140)

Install a permanent outdoor rink with an asphalt base.

Install a permanent outdoor rink with an asphalt base. Town of Qu'Appelle ($15,000)

Build a permanent outdoor rink.

Build a permanent outdoor rink. Village of Dorintosh /Dorintosh Community Cooperative ($15,000)

Relocate and expand playground.

Relocate and expand playground. Village of Coleville ($13,179)

Install two high efficiency furnaces in the community rink and add LED lighting.

Install two high efficiency furnaces in the community rink and add LED lighting. Village of Hawarden ($13,125)

Install a new HVAC system at Centennial Hall.

Install a new HVAC system at Centennial Hall. Village of Neville ($6,750)

Convert the old sports and school ground into a disc golf course.

Convert the old sports and school ground into a disc golf course. Village of Strongfield ($6,375)

Upgrade the ball field players' dugout and add lighting to the ball field park.

Upgrade the ball field players' dugout and add lighting to the ball field park. Village of Loreburn ($5,587)

Renovate the ball booth beside the ball diamond at the sportsground.

Associated links

Stay connected

