Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports the Regina and Saskatoon Food Banks

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading health and wellness solutions provider, is grateful for the opportunity to support the Regina and Saskatoon Food Banks with a $5,000 donation each.

The donations assist the two food banks by investing in and raising awareness of their programs and services. Funds for the Regina Food Bank will support the new hub opened this year, while in Saskatoon, the funds will support the expansion of their new facility.

Saskatoon Food Bank staff with Saskatchewan Blue Cross team members. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross) Regina Food Bank Vice President David Froh with Saskatchewan Blue Cross team members. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

"When we feed our neighbours, we feed hope and create a healthier community," said David Froh, Vice President of Regina Food Bank. "Thank you to the Saskatchewan Blue Cross team for giving a hand-up to those in need."

In addition to providing monetary donations, team members at Saskatchewan Blue Cross collected non-perishable items to donate and participated in educational presentations on the Food Banks and their initiatives.

"Saskatchewan Blue Cross is deeply committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "By working with the Regina and Saskatoon Food Banks, we address immediate food insecurity and invest in long-term solutions."

The BMO ASAHTOWIKAMIK Food Hub in Regina is the first of its kind in Canada. It provides programming and diverse food choices. The hub is designed to look and feel like a grocery store to reduce stigma, where clients can choose food for their families for free.

In Saskatoon, the Food Bank & Learning Centre is working to expand their new facility to bring all their programs and services under one roof. The new facility will support 23,000 people who access the Food Banks services every month.

"At Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre, we believe that building a food-secure community is a shared responsibility. Contributions like those from Saskatchewan Blue Cross and their employees play an important role in that effort," said Laurie O'Connor, Executive Director of the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre. "Every donation helps us support the wellbeing of our community and we're so appreciative of your support."

"The Food Banks play a crucial role in ensuring that individuals and families have access to nutritious food and resources to create healthier outcomes," continued Wilson. "We are proud to stand alongside these incredible organizations in their mission to uplift our communities."

Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross' Community Investment Program at sk.bluecross.ca/community.

