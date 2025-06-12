Saskatchewan Blue Cross launches flexible unparalleled health plan for those 50+

New Retiree Plan offers guaranteed acceptance, comprehensive drug and travel benefits with 36 customizable coverage combinations to reflect the changing retirement landscape.

SASKATOON, SK, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As the residents of Saskatchewan retire, many are left navigating a new chapter without the security of health insurance. Rising healthcare costs and changing wellness needs make retiring confidently more complicated than ever.

In response to the need for accessible health plan solutions that can fit any health and financial situation and evolve with you as your needs change with age, Saskatchewan Blue Cross has launched a new Retiree Plan, providing extensive flexible health and travel benefits for individuals 50 and older.

"Retirement isn't a one-size-fits-all journey, and your retirement health plan shouldn't be either," says Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "With unparalleled flexibility our new Retiree Plan adapts seamlessly to diverse health needs and financial situations and removes barriers to access by eliminating health questionnaires that exclude pre-existing conditions from coverage. We're proud to empower retirees with a plan that supports their well-being every step of the way, through innovative services like virtual care, preventative wellness programs, comprehensive coverage and a commitment to providing benefits that support holistic, proactive healthcare."

Why this matters now

With 135,000 Saskatchewan residents approaching retirement in the next five years, the transition from workplace benefits to a strong personal health plan is key. People are living longer, managing complex health needs, and expecting more from their health plan. For rural retirees, access is everything. Our plans come with embedded virtual care, 24/7 navigation and support that meets you where you are.

What makes the Retiree Plan different

Unlike traditional products, Saskatchewan Blue Cross' new plan offers ultimate flexibility, including:

Expanded travel protection – up to 65 days per trip, with $5 million in out-of-province/out-of-country emergency medical coverage.

– up to 65 days per trip, with in out-of-province/out-of-country emergency medical coverage. No medical questionnaires or exclusions for pre-existing conditions – you're covered regardless of your health or prescription medications

– you're covered regardless of your health or prescription medications 36 plan combinations across three tiers (Basic, Classic and Enhanced) – allowing you to match your health and financial needs, with the option to adjust as needed*.

– allowing you to match your health and financial needs, with the option to adjust as needed*. Expansive drug coverage, including vaccines and Exception Drug Status (EDS) medications – plus smoking cessation supports and more.

– plus smoking cessation supports and more. Robust health practitioner and extended benefits coverage – including annual eye exams, physiotherapy, counselling and more.

– including annual eye exams, physiotherapy, counselling and more. Virtual care on demand – providing unlimited access to Nurse Practitioners through Cleveland Clinic Canada, allowing you to address multiple concerns in one visit.

– providing unlimited access to Nurse Practitioners through Cleveland Clinic Canada, allowing you to address multiple concerns in one visit. Enhanced mental wellness support – up to 20 counselling sessions with unlimited cases through Homewood Health's Individual Assistance Program (IAP).

– up to 20 counselling sessions with unlimited cases through Homewood Health's Individual Assistance Program (IAP). Life Smart Coaching and preventative wellness – including Health Risk Assessments, nutrition, financial planning and more.

– including Health Risk Assessments, nutrition, financial planning and more. Optional dental coverage – the ability to tailor coverage and opt out, offering flexibility for those eligible under the Canada Dental Care Plan.

– the ability to tailor coverage and opt out, offering flexibility for those eligible under the Canada Dental Care Plan. Ongoing plan flexibility – with the option to increase your coverage at any time or decrease after two years*.

Built for Saskatchewan, by Saskatchewan

As a not-for-profit organization trusted by generations, Saskatchewan Blue Cross understands and integrates with provincial health programs, ensuring you get the maximum value from your benefits plan and government plans you're eligible for.

*Decreases to selected coverage level can be made after individuals have maintained coverage at the selected level for two consecutive years or at the time of a qualifying life event.

