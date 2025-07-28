Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports high-risk communities with $50,000 for equipment for screening chronic kidney disease

SASKATOON, SK , July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - In Saskatchewan, ten per cent of the population lives with a form of kidney disease. Over the last ten years, the number of individuals with kidney disease requiring dialysis has increased by 50 per cent. Chronic Kidney Disease, or CKD, is frequently called the "silent killer", as it can progress without obvious symptoms until it's too late.

Individuals diagnosed with chronic kidney failure must visit a dialysis centre three to four times a week, with each visit lasting up to four hours until transplant or end of life. For a family near a city centre, this unrelenting schedule can be challenging. For families in rural Saskatchewan, the diagnosis can be devastating – often resulting in hours of travel or having to leave their communities to be closer to care.

Those residing in Northern Saskatchewan are uniquely susceptible to CKD, with access to care and the genetic predisposition of the disease among Indigenous peoples being distressing factors in the increased rate of CKD. The disease also increases the risk of other life-threatening conditions, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and limb amputations.

Through a shared vision with the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority, St. Paul's Hospital Foundation are working together on prevention and early treatment with the By Your Side Kidney Care Campaign. The campaign supports better patient-centred modalities of care that improve their experience, autonomy and outcomes during treatment. This includes new programs, centres and support for those at risk or facing CKD.

The By Your Side Kidney Care Campaign is a critical initiative to change these devastating, preventable outcomes. Its three priorities are access to care and education, holistic care and proactive prevention. The main priority is the Early Screening Program, which provides individuals, particularly in high-risk communities, with access to early detection and education.

"At Saskatchewan Blue Cross, we believe access to early detection and education can change lives," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Our $50,000 commitment to St. Paul's Hospital Foundation's 'By Your Side Kidney Care Campaign' reflects our dedication to improving health outcomes in Saskatchewan, especially in high-risk and underserved communities. We hope others are equally motivated to support the Early Screening Program for Chronic Kidney Disease, bringing much-needed care and hope to individuals and families across the province."

This critical funding from Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports purchasing vital equipment required for screening CKD. It also promotes the gathering of vital data that will help lay the foundation for a sustainable early diagnosis system in at-risk communities.

"We are deeply grateful to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for their generous support of the By Your Side Kidney Health Campaign and the Early Screening Program," said Lecina Hicke, CEO of St. Paul's Hospital Foundation. "Their partnership is helping to close critical gaps in care by creating access to early detection and education in underserved and remote communities. Together, we are working to build a stronger, more equitable healthcare system that ensures everyone has access to the care they need, when they need it most."

The equipment is just the beginning. St. Paul's Hospital Foundation is committed to raising $10 million for the By Your Side Kidney Care Campaign. Their hope is to create patient-centred and holistic health initiatives that save lives, while reducing the economic and social impacts of early-onset kidney failure.

