Rural hospitals receive funding for critical small projects and equipment from Saskatchewan Blue Cross

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Rural hospitals across the province are getting a boost in support from Saskatchewan Blue Cross as part of their Community Investment Program. Aimed at supporting critical equipment purchases and small but impactful health projects, this investment helps ensure healthcare teams in smaller communities have the tools to deliver quality care, right where people live, work and raise families.

Through its Community Investment Program, Saskatchewan Blue Cross invites rural hospitals to apply for funding each year to help bring important health initiatives to life, from small-scale improvement projects to essential equipment purchases that directly impact patient care.

"At Saskatchewan Blue Cross, we know that health care isn't one-size-fits-all and doesn't stop at city limits," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Rural hospitals are at the heart of their communities. By investing in the tools and technology they need, we're helping ensure that every corner of Saskatchewan has access to the care people deserve close to home, when it matters most."

This round of funding will support:

A Blanket Warmer in Long-Term Care – Lloydminster Region Health Foundation

A bariatric phlebotomy chair – Moose Jaw Health Foundation

A Mental Health Bed – The Health Foundation in Yorkton

FUJIFILM Sonosite Point of Care Visualization Tool – Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation

Three safety bed alarms – Outlook & District Health Foundation Inc.

"Funding from Saskatchewan Blue Cross will enable the purchase of a Sonosite Point-of-Care Ultrasound System," said Dr. Alain Lenferna, Board Member of the Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation and Family Physician Anaesthetist at the Weyburn General Hospital. "This technology will allow physicians to accurately visualize fine anatomical details at the patient's bedside, supporting confident, real-time diagnosis and treatment — ultimately improving patient safety and satisfaction."

"Thanks to the generosity of Saskatchewan Blue Cross, we can now provide a more inclusive and comfortable experience for every patient who needs bloodwork," said Ryan Hrechka, Chair of the Moose Jaw Health Foundation. "This investment directly supports dignity in care and reflects Blue Cross's strong commitment to community health."

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for their generous donation towards the purchase of a spirit mental health bed for the Yorkton Regional Hospital," said Ross Fisher, Executive Director of The Health Foundation in Yorkton. "Saskatchewan Blue Cross provides ongoing support through their program to assist rural hospitals, which has been invaluable to us and we are truly grateful for their continued partnership. With their donation, we can now provide even better care for our patients in need of mental health support. Thank you, Blue Cross, for your unwavering commitment to our community's health and well-being."

This initiative is part of Saskatchewan Blue Cross' ongoing commitment to empowering healthy lives across the province. To learn more about the Community Investment Program and how Saskatchewan Blue Cross is making a difference in communities across Saskatchewan, visit: sk.bluecross.ca/community.

