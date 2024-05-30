Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports rural hospitals in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, is excited to announce their continued support of rural hospitals in Saskatchewan.

Starting June 3, 2024, rural hospital foundations are invited to apply for funding as part of Saskatchewan Blue Cross' Community Investment Program. This program supports health initiatives in rural locations across the province by providing financial assistance for small projects and equipment purchases such as stethoscopes, new wheelchairs and accessible tables.

"Recognizing rural healthcare needs is critical to improving the health and wellness of residents in Saskatchewan," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "This equipment is not only essential to patients, but to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff to provide exceptional care to the residents in their communities."

Foundations are encouraged to apply for funding by July 15, 2024, through a simple application process on the Saskatchewan Blue Cross website at sk-bluecross.sponsor.com. Hospitals can also request assistance with their application by emailing [email protected].

"The Network of Hospital and Healthcare Foundations of Saskatchewan is grateful that Saskatchewan Blue Cross is continuing their Community Investment Program and is specifically allocating funds for rural hospitals under this program," said Ross Fisher, Chair of Network. "Last year our Foundation here in Yorkton was able to access the funds to purchase an Ortho Workstation for the lab here in Yorkton. I know that many other Foundations applied for funding and received it, allowing them to purchase new equipment for the hospitals in their communities. Saskatchewan Blue Cross is helping to make a difference in our rural healthcare and we appreciate that."

Learn more about the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Community Investment Program by visiting sk.bluecross.ca/community.

For more than 75 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the wellbeing of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness, and a vision for a future of lifelong health and wellbeing for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

