Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports provincial proclamation for Health Literacy Month

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading health and wellness solutions provider, is excited to support the efforts the government of Saskatchewan has made to officially proclaim October 2024 as Health Literacy Month.

Minister of Health Everett Hindley pronounced the proclamation, as October 2024 marks 25 years of Health Literacy Month being celebrated nationally and internationally.

Health Literacy is the degree to which individuals can obtain, communicate, process, understand and act upon basic health information and services needed to make health decisions. Health Literacy is a driver of a strong economy, with far-reaching benefits for communities and residents across Saskatchewan. A health-literate province enjoys better overall health outcomes, reducing the burden on healthcare and public services and allowing systems to more efficiently and effectively support vulnerable communities. This, in turn, strengthens families by ensuring they have access to the knowledge and resources needed to make informed health decisions, leading to a greater sense of safety and support.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross is a dedicated advocate for promoting Health Literacy, investing in and supporting organizations that work with Newcomers and new Canadians, Indigenous communities, the actively aging, and youth and educators.

"There are many different organizations here in Saskatchewan that we proudly partner with to increase Health Literacy," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "As passionate supporters of Health Literacy, we requested that the Government make this proclamation."

The Canadian Public Health Association states that 60 per cent of Canadian adults and 88 per cent of seniors are not health literate. Meanwhile, 60 per cent of adults in Canada are unable to obtain, understand and act upon health information and services to make appropriate health decisions on their own.

"This declaration is an incredible show of support to all the organizations that pour their heart and soul into improving Health Literacy and the lives of the people in Saskatchewan," said Wilson. "We are incredibly honoured to work with and invest in these groups that resonate with Saskatchewan Blue Cross' vision of a future of lifelong health and well-being for every person in the province."

Learn how to build your Health Literacy by accessing toolkits and resources at sk.bluecross.ca/healthysk.

