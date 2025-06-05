Saskatchewan Blue Cross joins United Way Day of Caring to support local families and communities

"Community is at the heart of everything we do at Saskatchewan Blue Cross," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We're honoured to support the incredible work of United Way and its partner organizations through the Day of Caring. These hands-on activities allow our team members to directly impact the health and well-being of families in our province – and that's what we're all about."

In Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Blue Cross team members volunteered their time at Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan, supporting families with sick children by helping with indoor organization, outdoor clean-up, baking homemade treats and assembling wellness kits. Meanwhile, in Regina, volunteers lent a hand at the United Way Regina office, assembling Kinderkits – activity kits for children about to begin kindergarten – to help provide them get a strong start on their education journey.

"Each year, Day of Caring provides workplaces and volunteer groups an opportunity to make a tangible difference in our community," said Sheri Benson, CEO of United Way Saskatoon and Area. "Saskatchewan Blue Cross' three-year investment into powering Day of Caring has helped build capacity, beautify spaces, energize teams and grow lasting friendships, making our communities stronger, safer and better for everyone."

"Saskatchewan Blue Cross continues to demonstrate a long-standing commitment to building healthier communities," said Todd Sandin, Director of Business Strategy and Transformation, United Way Regina. "Thanks to their continued support, we're helping ensure children entering kindergarten are ready to learn by assembling and distributing over 100 Kinder Readiness Kits this year to various schools across the city."

Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross's community investment program and initiatives by visiting sk.bluecross.ca/community.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

