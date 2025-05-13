71 local charities supported by Saskatchewan Blue Cross Employee Giving Program

"Our team is passionate about supporting the communities where we live and work," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Thanks to their participation, 71 different organizations across Saskatchewan benefited from this year's program."

Through this initiative, Saskatchewan Blue Cross continues to champion the well-being of Saskatchewan residents – one donation at a time. The following organizations benefitted from the Employee Giving Program:

Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan Inc

Autism Services of Saskatoon

Big Brothers Big Sisters - Saskatoon

BridgePoint Center for Eating Disorder Recovery

Canadian Cancer Society - Saskatchewan

Canadian Mental Health Association - Regina

Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatchewan Division

Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatoon

Canadian Red Cross Society - Saskatchewan Division

Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan

Care & Share Saskatoon

Carmichael Outreach

Creative Options Regina, Inc.

Crocus Co-op

Crohn's and Colitis Canada - SK Chapter

Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECIP) Prince Albert

EGADZ Drop-In Centre

Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services

Family Fertility Fund of Saskatchewan

Family Service Saskatoon

First Steps Wellness Centre

Food Banks of Saskatchewan

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan

Haven Family Connections

Healing to the Max

Hope Restored Canada

Hope's Home Regina

Hope's Home Saskatoon

Hope's Home Warman

Hospitals of Regina Foundation

Inclusion Saskatchewan

Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation

Kidney Foundation of Canada - Saskatchewan Branch

- Branch KidSport Saskatchewan

Learning Disabilities Association of Saskatchewan

Lung Saskatchewan

Lupus SK Society Inc.

Make-A-Wish Canada - Saskatchewan

Martensville Food Pantry

Meewasin Valley Authority

OUTSaskatoon

Planned Parenthood Regina

Prairie Harm Reduction

Prairie Hospice Society Inc

Prostate Cancer Canada Network - Regina Inc.

Quill Plains Health Care Foundation Inc.

REACH Regina

Regina Food Bank

Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan

Rosthern Hospital Foundation

Royal University Hospital Foundation

Saskatchewan Abilities Council

Saskatchewan Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services

Saskatchewan Epilepsy Inc.

Saskatchewan Hospice Palliative Care Association

Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation

Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre

Saskatoon Friendship Inn

Saskatoon Open Door Society Inc.

Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan

St. John Ambulance: Therapy Dog Program

STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation)

The Bridge on 20th Fellowship Centre

The Kinsmen Foundation - Telemiracle

The MS Society of Canada

The Mustard Seed Saskatoon

The Salvation Army

The Scleroderma Association of Saskatchewan

Truly Alive Foundation

White Buffalo Youth Lodge

YWCA Saskatoon Inc.

"We are very grateful for the support from so many generous Saskatchewan Blue Cross employees," said Nora Yeates, CEO of the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan. "This gift demonstrates that we are stronger together and no one in Saskatchewan faces cancer alone."

"Empty Arms is a registered charity that provides free specialized support and services for those experiencing the loss of a child during pregnancy, or through early childhood," said Karina Fuenzalida, Community Relations Coordinator at Empty Arms. "On behalf of Empty Arms and the families that we have the honour of supporting, we want to give a great big THANK YOU to Saskatchewan Blue Cross and The Employee Giving Program for their $700 donation! Together as a community, we can provide space for healing and help carry the weight of loss so families do not have to navigate this unimaginable journey alone. Their support and generosity allow us to continue to be there for grieving families when they need it most."

Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross' commitment to investing in local communities at sk.bluecross.ca/community.

