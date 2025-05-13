71 local charities supported by Saskatchewan Blue Cross Employee Giving Program

News provided bySaskatchewan Blue Cross
SASKATOON, SK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saskatchewan Blue Cross continues its commitment to the community by donating $17,500 to charities and organizations province-wide through its annual Employee Giving Program.
The Employee Giving Program empowers Saskatchewan Blue Cross team members to make a meaningful impact by selecting a CRA-registered charity or organization with a health and wellness focus to receive a $100 donation on their behalf.
"Our team is passionate about supporting the communities where we live and work," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Thanks to their participation, 71 different organizations across Saskatchewan benefited from this year's program."
Through this initiative, Saskatchewan Blue Cross continues to champion the well-being of Saskatchewan residents – one donation at a time. The following organizations benefitted from the Employee Giving Program:
- Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan Inc
- Autism Services of Saskatoon
- Big Brothers Big Sisters - Saskatoon
- BridgePoint Center for Eating Disorder Recovery
- Canadian Cancer Society - Saskatchewan
- Canadian Mental Health Association - Regina
- Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatchewan Division
- Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatoon
- Canadian Red Cross Society - Saskatchewan Division
- Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan
- Care & Share Saskatoon
- Carmichael Outreach
- Creative Options Regina, Inc.
- Crocus Co-op
- Crohn's and Colitis Canada - SK Chapter
- Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECIP) Prince Albert
- EGADZ Drop-In Centre
- Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services
- Family Fertility Fund of Saskatchewan
- Family Service Saskatoon
- First Steps Wellness Centre
- Food Banks of Saskatchewan
- Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan
- Haven Family Connections
- Healing to the Max
- Hope Restored Canada
- Hope's Home Regina
- Hope's Home Saskatoon
- Hope's Home Warman
- Hospitals of Regina Foundation
- Inclusion Saskatchewan
- Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation
- Kidney Foundation of Canada - Saskatchewan Branch
- KidSport Saskatchewan
- Learning Disabilities Association of Saskatchewan
- Lung Saskatchewan
- Lupus SK Society Inc.
- Make-A-Wish Canada - Saskatchewan
- Martensville Food Pantry
- Meewasin Valley Authority
- OUTSaskatoon
- Planned Parenthood Regina
- Prairie Harm Reduction
- Prairie Hospice Society Inc
- Prostate Cancer Canada Network - Regina Inc.
- Quill Plains Health Care Foundation Inc.
- REACH Regina
- Regina Food Bank
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan
- Rosthern Hospital Foundation
- Royal University Hospital Foundation
- Saskatchewan Abilities Council
- Saskatchewan Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services
- Saskatchewan Epilepsy Inc.
- Saskatchewan Hospice Palliative Care Association
- Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation
- Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre
- Saskatoon Friendship Inn
- Saskatoon Open Door Society Inc.
- Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan
- St. John Ambulance: Therapy Dog Program
- STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation)
- The Bridge on 20th Fellowship Centre
- The Kinsmen Foundation - Telemiracle
- The MS Society of Canada
- The Mustard Seed Saskatoon
- The Salvation Army
- The Scleroderma Association of Saskatchewan
- Truly Alive Foundation
- White Buffalo Youth Lodge
- YWCA Saskatoon Inc.
"We are very grateful for the support from so many generous Saskatchewan Blue Cross employees," said Nora Yeates, CEO of the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan. "This gift demonstrates that we are stronger together and no one in Saskatchewan faces cancer alone."
"Empty Arms is a registered charity that provides free specialized support and services for those experiencing the loss of a child during pregnancy, or through early childhood," said Karina Fuenzalida, Community Relations Coordinator at Empty Arms. "On behalf of Empty Arms and the families that we have the honour of supporting, we want to give a great big THANK YOU to Saskatchewan Blue Cross and The Employee Giving Program for their $700 donation! Together as a community, we can provide space for healing and help carry the weight of loss so families do not have to navigate this unimaginable journey alone. Their support and generosity allow us to continue to be there for grieving families when they need it most."
Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross' commitment to investing in local communities at sk.bluecross.ca/community.
SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross
Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs & Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]
