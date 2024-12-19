Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports CMHA Regina with $25,000 donation for mental wellness initiatives

"Our vision is to see a future of lifelong health and well-being for every person in Saskatchewan, including our Newcomers," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We understand that mental health plays an important role in achieving this, which is why we're so proud to invest in CMHA Saskatchewan's initiatives."

Research from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health found that newly arrived immigrants' mental health declines the longer they stay in Canada. The CMHA of Saskatchewan looks to change that, providing mental wellness courses as empowerment tools for Newcomers. They're working to adjust mental wellness courses to better fit Newcomer's specific needs, including relevant content for different cultures, languages and life experiences.

"CMHA SK Division is grateful for our partnership with Saskatchewan Blue Cross, together we are building strong inclusive communities," said Trevor Gates, Executive Director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatchewan. "Saskatchewan Blue Cross has teamed up with us as our Title Sponsor for our Provincial conference and to support our mental wellness initiatives for Newcomers in Saskatchewan."

"Immigration is not just a physical journey; it's an emotional and mental one too. The stress of adapting to new environments can be overwhelming, but resilience and community support can help rebuild a sense of belonging and hope. CMHA SK Division is grateful for our partnership with Saskatchewan Blue Cross."

The CMHA Saskatchewan also hosts an annual conference that serves as a cornerstone event for advancing community mental healthcare across the province. This gathering brings together experts, innovators, and community members to explore and share mental health support and care strategies. Saskatchewan Blue Cross is honoured to be a long-standing sponsor of this impactful event, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to promoting mental wellness and supporting initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and communities throughout the province.

Learn more at sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Marketing and External Affairs, 306.260.1147, [email protected]