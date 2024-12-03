Saskatchewan Blue Cross steps up this Giving Tuesday to help fight food insecurity

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross is proud to announce its commitment to fighting food insecurity this Giving Tuesday. Working with local organizations, Saskatchewan Blue Cross is supporting initiatives to ensure families have access to nutritious meals and essential resources.

"Food insecurity is a critical issue with far-reaching health implications," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We are committed to building healthier communities. By supporting local organizations and raising awareness about food security, we aim to create lasting change."

Saskatchewan Blue Cross's contributions include financial support and hands-on volunteering with community organizations dedicated to ensuring no one goes hungry.

In Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Blue Cross team members are excited to roll up their sleeves to volunteer during breakfast and lunch services at the Saskatoon Friendship Inn.

"The reality of a growing number of vulnerable people in our community translates to greater need for the Friendship Inn's daily Free Meal Service," said Sandra Kary, Executive Director of Friendship Inn. "We are grateful to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for once again lending their commitment and support of the Inn and our mission to offer food and friendship to vulnerable people here in Saskatoon. You are helping us prepare and share over 1200 meals every day."

Additional support is being provided in Regina, with funding going towards Souls Harbour Rescue Mission and the Newo Yotina Friendship Centre to assist in meal services for vulnerable individuals. Provincially, Saskatchewan Blue Cross also donated to the Food Banks of Saskatchewan, including the Regina Food Bank and the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre.

Follow Saskatchewan Blue Cross on Facebook and Instagram to see teams in action this Giving Tuesday. Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross' action to empower healthy lives at sk.bluecross.ca/healthysk.

