Saskatchewan Blue Cross releases 2024 Community Investment Report

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross has published the latest edition of its annual Community Investment Report, highlighting the impactful ways the organization supports Health Literacy, community well-being, diversity, equity and inclusion across the province.

"At Saskatchewan Blue Cross, we believe that investing in our communities strengthens local networks and empowers people to live healthier lives," says Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "By collaborating with organizations, we're making a meaningful impact and helping build a healthier, more inclusive Saskatchewan."

The 2024 Community Investment Report highlights Saskatchewan Blue Cross's work with organizations across the province and the positive impact of these collaborations. Through these partnerships, meaningful programs and actions have been taken, some of which include:

The Ministry of Health proclaimed October 2024 "Health Literacy Month", reaffirming support for organizations across Saskatchewan in their efforts to amplify Health Literacy.

Collaborating with Regina and Saskatoon Open Door Societies, investing in Health Literacy for Newcomers projects such as vaccine and dental clinics, family physician lists and the online Health Saskatchewan Info-Session.

"Clear communication ensures clear understanding. Over 2,000 brochures were distributed to primary care providers and community partners, with a second print run set for spring 2025," said Sheryl Harrow-Yurach, Executive Director of Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan. "With the support of the Saskatchewan Blue Cross, we delivered a Clear Language workshop to over 60 University of Saskatchewan medical administrative staff and University of Saskatchewan medical students at no charge."

"Intense and collaborative support is needed for healthy individuals, families and communities. We are pleased that Saskatchewan Blue Cross is helping ensure that health professionals and citizens have access to clear language support. Thank you, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, for helping Saskatchewan gain access to clear health information throughout the province!"

Over the past five years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross has donated more than $5.6 million to community organizations. As a not-for-profit organization, its mission is to empower communities on the journey to whole health and wellness. Community organizations can learn more about the programs they support and apply for funding online.

Learn more at sk.bluecross.ca/community.

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For more than 75 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the wellbeing of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness and a vision for a future of lifelong health and wellbeing for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]