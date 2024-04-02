Saskatchewan Blue Cross releases 2023 Community Investment Report

SASKATOON, SK, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross has released their second edition of their annual Community Investment Report, which features the many ways they invest in the province to improve Health Literacy, community health and wellbeing, as well as championing diversity, equity and inclusion.

2023 Community Investment Report (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

"Investing in our communities helps strengthen our local networks, helping people live healthy lives," says Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We work closely with our partner organizations to ensure we are creating a positive impact for the residents of Saskatchewan."

The 2023 Community Investment Report showcases the various partnerships Saskatchewan Blue Cross has made with organizations across the province, along with the impacts made through programming including:

Provincial legislation changes supported by Youth4Change to the Tobacco and Vapor Products Control Amendment Act.

Providing support for 211 Saskatchewan, which responded to over 4,800 contacts through phone, text, online or email.

A national partnership between Blue Cross and Make-A-Wish Canada, resulting in over 105 wishes being granted in Saskatchewan .

. Celebrating diversity with the Rock Your Roots: Walk for Reconciliation with over 2,000 attendees.

"Saskatchewan Blue Cross has demonstrated their commitment to improving lives through their generous support of United Way's 211 Saskatchewan," said Kristin Nelson, Director of 211 Saskatchewan. "Ongoing investment in 211 has strengthened United Way's ability to provide an important connection to services and resources to individuals and families in their time of need. In supporting 211, Saskatchewan Blue Cross shows their dedication to strengthening that connection for people in Saskatchewan.

Over the past five years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross has donated more than $5.6 million to community organizations. As a not-for-profit organization, their mission is to empower communities on the journey to whole health and wellness. Community organizations can learn more about the programs they support and apply for funding online.



"Last year, Saskatchewan Blue Cross recognized the importance of the Rock Your Roots: Walk for Reconciliation and came to us as a Community Investor," said Carrie Catherine from Reconciliation Saskatoon. "But their involvement didn't stop there. They provided tents, volunteers and walked with us. Sometimes it's easy to support events like this financially. But we're looking for Community Investors, who see an opportunity in Rock Your Roots to deepen their understanding and commitment to Truth and Reconciliation. Thank you to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for continuing to invest in this relationship!"

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For more than 75 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the wellbeing of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness, and a vision for a future of lifelong health and wellbeing for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

