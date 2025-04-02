Saskatchewan Blue Cross ready to continue support for rural hospitals

SASKATOON, SK, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, is continuing its support of rural hospitals in Saskatchewan.

Rural hospital foundations are now invited to apply for funding as part of Saskatchewan Blue Cross' Community Investment Program. This program provides financial assistance for small projects and equipment purchases that enhance patient care, such as stethoscopes, new wheelchairs and accessible tables.

"Investing in rural healthcare is essential to ensuring that individuals across Saskatchewan have access to the care they need," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "These grants help support healthcare workers and patients by ensuring hospitals have the necessary equipment to provide high-quality care close to home."

In 2024, Saskatchewan Blue Cross contributed over $34,000 in funding to rural hospitals, which resulted in a new pediatric emergency crash cart, wheelchairs, a pediatric bed, a patient-lifting tool and more.

Foundations are encouraged to apply for funding by June 30, 2025, through a simple application process on the Saskatchewan Blue Cross website at sk-bluecross.sponsor.com. Hospitals can also request assistance with their application by emailing [email protected].

"We are deeply grateful to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for their generous support of rural hospital foundations," said Lecina Hicke, Chair, Network of Saskatchewan Hospital and Health Care Foundations. "Their commitment to equitable funding across our province not only acknowledges the vital role of rural hospitals but also strengthens the health and resilience of the communities they serve."

Learn more about the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Community Investment Program by visiting sk.bluecross.ca/community.

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For more than 75 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the wellbeing of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness, and a vision for a future of lifelong health and wellbeing for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

