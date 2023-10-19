Saskatchewan Blue Cross partners with Saskatoon Council on Aging to launch the Nav-CARE

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading health and wellness solutions provider in the province, is proud to announce its expanded partnership with the Saskatoon Council on Aging to offer the Nav-CARE Program to support individuals navigating chronic illness.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross and the Saskatoon Council on Aging recognize the critical need for comprehensive support for older adults living at home with chronic illnesses and declining health. Chronic illness creates practical challenges, such as limited social interactions, restricted mobility and difficulties accessing essential services.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross is investing and acting as a catalyst for change in health literacy. Health literacy is the degree to which individuals can obtain, communicate, process, understand and act upon basic health information and services needed to make health decisions. The Saskatchewan Blue Cross Community Investment program goal is to create strategic partnerships to support tools and resources that will help close health literacy gaps within Saskatchewan.

"I'm proud we are expanding our partnership with the Saskatoon Council on Aging to launch the Nav-Care program which benefits out actively aging population in our community," Kelly Wilson, President and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We are confident that this support will play a pivotal role in the success of this initiative and supporting actively aging adults living at home with chronic illnesses and declining health."

The Saskatoon Council on Aging (SCOA) is a community based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting positive aging for all members of our community. They strive to achieve their mission by providing programs and services to promote dignity, health and independence of older adults. The Saskatoon Council on Aging envisions an environment in Saskatchewan that addresses the widespread prejudices of ageism by enhancing the age-friendliness of our communities, enabling healthy, positive aging and supporting the well-being of older adults across the province.

The Nav-CARE program was developed through extensive research by Dr. Barbara Pesut and Dr. Wendy Duggleby. It focuses on a personalized, family-centric approach to care. Volunteer navigators, who are experienced volunteers with backgrounds in care, play a pivotal role in improving the quality of life of individuals navigating chronic illnesses. They establish lasting relationships and work to connect these individuals to valuable resources, fostering independence and enhancing overall well-being.

Saskatoon Council on Aging's Caregiver Centre will serve as the nucleus of this initiative by recruiting, vetting and training volunteers to become Nav-CARE Volunteers. Their trained Nav-CARE coordinator will act as an intermediary between care recipients and volunteers, ensuring seamless communication, scheduling and addressing any concerns that may arise during the caregiving process. Additionally, the Saskatoon Council on Aging will provide valuable community resources and knowledge to volunteers to aid them in their work with care recipients. A holistic approach to support recognizes that when caregivers receive the help and support they need, it not only benefits them but also positively impacts their families' well-being and peace of mind.

June Gawdun, Executive Director at the Saskatoon Council on Aging says "We are excited to continue to partner with Saskatchewan Blue Cross for a variety of health literacy initiatives for older adults. The Saskatoon Council on Aging Caregiver Information and Support Centre has recognized the critical need for comprehensive support for older adults living at home with chronic illnesses and declining health. The Nav-Care program aims to address specific needs of individuals in this demographic. The program aims to provide long-term navigation, support and companionship to caregivers, enhancing their overall well-being".

For more information about the Nav-Care Program contact the Saskatoon Council on Aging Caregiver Information and Support Centre.

About Saskatoon Council on Aging

The Saskatoon Council on Aging is a community based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting positive aging for all members of our community. They strive to achieve their mission by providing programs and services to promote dignity, health and independence of older adults. The Saskatoon Council on Aging envisions an environment in Saskatchewan that addresses the widespread prejudices of ageism, enhancing the age-friendliness of our communities and enabling healthy, positive aging and supports the well-being of older adults across the province. The Saskatoon Council on Aging is a leader in the promotion of dignity, health and independence for older adults in an age-friendly community.

Learn more at scoa.ca.

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For more than 75 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans) and proudly supports the wellbeing of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness and a vision for a future of lifelong health and wellbeing for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home.

Learn more at sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For further information: Media Contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Marketing and External Affairs, 306-260-1147, [email protected]