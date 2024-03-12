Saskatchewan Blue Cross named one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 8th year in a row

SASKATOON, SK, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross is delighted once again to be recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2024! As a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, it's an honour to stand amongst other organizations across the province who prioritize employee growth and wellbeing.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross employees at the Walk for MS 2023 (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

As a not-for-profit organization, Saskatchewan Blue Cross is proud to invest in and empower communities on their journey to health and wellness. Our employees are dedicated to furthering this commitment, continuously working towards enhancing our province through the work we do. To promote this social change, Saskatchewan Blue cross offers employees paid time off to volunteer at a charity of their choice as well as an Employee Giving program.

"People want to do good work. They want to feel valued and have an opportunity to give back to the community," says Nicole Onufreychuk, senior vice-president and chief people and "culture officer. "When you give that opportunity to employees, and they see the connections that that we make as an organization, it means so much.

About Saskatchewan's Top Employers

First published in 2006, Saskatchewan's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the Saskatchewan employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For more than 75 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the wellbeing of more than 130,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness, and a vision for a future of lifelong health and wellbeing for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

