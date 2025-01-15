Saskatchewan Blue Cross launches a revolutionary collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Canada and Homewood Health to provide virtual care, employee assistance and mental health support

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - In response to mounting pressure on the healthcare system, Saskatchewan Blue Cross has launched a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that offers expert virtual care and mental health support through Cleveland Clinic Canada and Homewood Health. This new integrated care model ensures that plan members, regardless of location or circumstance, have immediate access to healthcare and mental health support 24/7/365* through a comprehensive and cross-referring extended care network that will be included with all Saskatchewan Blue Cross health plans in 2025.

The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Canada and Homewood Health offers revolutionary access to virtual care and mental health support. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

With critical healthcare access gaps, particularly for those who live in rural or remote areas and those who cannot secure a family doctor, this new comprehensive offering will provide accessible, high-quality care when people need it most.

Support anytime, anywhere

Through this new offering, members will have 24/7/365* virtual access - ensuring that members everywhere, including in rural or underserved communities, can access medical expertise, expert mental health support and life coaching without travelling or waiting for extended periods.

"At Saskatchewan Blue Cross, we understand the pressure on the healthcare system and believe that whether you live in a city or a remote community, regardless of income or social status, our members should all have access to health and mental wellness support," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "This new innovative solution provided by two Canadian health leaders enables us to provide a comprehensive, 360-degree support system that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of our members and ensures equitable access to critical services, no matter where individuals live. By integrating virtual care with the Employee Family Assistance Program and mental health services, we can ensure that help is always available."

Individuals with ongoing health issues, mental health challenges, or general health concerns will have access to personalized care, easy access to referrals across provinces, connections to specialists and smoother, more consistent care.

This comprehensive solution will be available to all Saskatchewan Blue Cross plans in 2025, empowering individuals and families to manage their physical and mental health anytime, anywhere.

The key to long-term health and wellbeing

Beyond immediate care, the services provided through this integrated solution support preventative wellness as a critical part of long-term health and wellness. These services include Life Smart Coaching, which assists with financial and family care, smoking cessation, lifestyle changes, nutrition, career coaching, workplace issues, pre-retirement planning and more. These programs offer individuals and families the knowledge and tools to make educated health choices while building positive habits to improve their wellbeing and Health Literacy.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross empowers members to take charge of their health by providing tools for self-care, stress management and healthy lifestyle changes.

Providing critical tools during times of heightened stress

As Canadians continue to face the mental and emotional tolls of public health concerns, economic instability and societal changes, mental health has become a growing priority. Reports from health authorities show that mental health concerns, including stress, anxiety and depression, have reached record levels. Recognizing the importance of mental health, Saskatchewan Blue Cross and Homewood Health are offering plan members a comprehensive Individual Assistance Program (IAP) and Employee Family Assistance Program (EFAP) that include support for stress, anxiety, depression, grief, burnout, addiction, relationship issues and more. Mental health support is available through multiple channels, including face-to-face, telephone, video and online communication, ensuring flexible and easy access for anyone in need.

Homewood Health offers counselling and coaching services through short-term, goal-focused solutions, ensuring individuals have consistent support and a clear path to navigate varying mental health challenges.

Through this innovative collaboration, plan members will have access to a full suite of services that cover physical, emotional and mental wellness, including:

Comprehensive EFAP and IAP support:

Mental health counselling and coaching: Confidential and personalized counselling and coaching sessions are provided in a short-term, solution-focused model. Members receive an average of four counselling sessions per issue, with no limit to the number of cases for which they can seek support.





Confidential and personalized counselling and coaching sessions are provided in a short-term, solution-focused model. Members receive an average of four counselling sessions per issue, with no limit to the number of cases for which they can seek support. Enhanced mental health care: This more intensive mental health service provides mid- to longer-term mental health support and up to 20 sessions of specialized counselling, as determined on a per-case basis by Homewood Health. This coverage is offered to support members presenting with moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety, depression, trauma and/or substance abuse-related concerns.





This more intensive mental health service provides mid- to longer-term mental health support and up to 20 sessions of specialized counselling, as determined on a per-case basis by Homewood Health. This coverage is offered to support members presenting with moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety, depression, trauma and/or substance abuse-related concerns. Elder and Knowledge Keeper access: Each person has needs that may or may not be fulfilled through standard counselling methods. For members who prefer a more culturally traditional approach, they can request to connect with an Elder or Traditional Healer in their community for support outside of the EFAP. Homewood can also provide counsellor matching to clinical experts specializing in Indigenous Culture.





Each person has needs that may or may not be fulfilled through standard counselling methods. For members who prefer a more culturally traditional approach, they can request to connect with an Elder or Traditional Healer in their community for support outside of the EFAP. can also provide counsellor matching to clinical experts specializing in Indigenous Culture. Life Smart Coaching: Life Balance Solutions, Health Smart Coaching and Career Smart Coaching.

Extensive online resources:

An online platform with a wealth of interactive mental health resources, including Homewood Pathfinder – an intuitive solution for finding the right tools or support at the right time.

Sentio iCBT: An online cognitive behavioural therapy program designed to provide support for mild to moderate depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

Health Risk Assessments (HRAs), child and elder care resources and locators to help members make informed health decisions.

A library of health and wellness articles, video and audio.

Self-directed e-learning courses on a variety of health and wellness topics.

"Homewood Health is pleased to be providing an innovative and integrated health solution that combines two best-in-class providers of EFAP, mental health and virtual care services", said Jagoda Pike, President and Chief Executive Officer of Homewood Health. "We are equally excited to be partnering with Saskatchewan Blue Cross and making a key contribution to enhancing health care in Saskatchewan."

Unparalleled access, convenience and personalization of virtual care

Cleveland Clinic Canada is part of a global healthcare organization that has provided high-quality patient care for over a century and a trusted source of health information. Members will also have on-demand access to virtual care through a team of Nurse Practitioners across Canada. This service allows immediate consultations, follow-ups and referrals. Key features of the virtual care program include:

24/7/365 availability across Canada ( Quebec : 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. excluding statutory holidays)

( : – excluding statutory holidays) Minimal wait times

Uncapped visits, including follow-ups for continuity of care

Personalized care tailored to each member's individual needs

Direct connection to Nurse Practitioners for personalized, professional medical advice

Referrals to specialists, both within and outside the Cleveland Clinic Canada network

Ability to issue prescriptions and requisitions for labs, imaging and more

"Cleveland Clinic has been at the forefront of modern medicine since 1921 and is committed to finding innovative solutions to improve the lives of our patients," said Michael Kessel, the President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada. "Access to timely care is essential to maintaining good health and we are honoured to support Saskatchewan Blue Cross members."

This virtual care offering ensures that all members have access to medical expertise whenever and wherever they need it in Canada. This includes consultations for multiple concerns related to physical health, mental wellness, or chronic conditions in one visit.



*Virtual Care by Cleveland Clinic Canada is available 24/7/365 across Canada, outside of Quebec where services are available 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. excluding statutory holidays.

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For more than 75 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans) and proudly supports the wellbeing of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness and a vision for a future of lifelong health and well-being for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community, 306.260.1147, [email protected]