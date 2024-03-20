Saskatchewan Blue Cross is ready to Rock Your Roots for another year

SASKATOON, SK, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, is honoured to announce their support once again for Rock Your Roots: Walk for Reconciliation.

This incredible event is a display of unity as people come together to honour their heritage in Saskatoon at Victoria Park. Participants are invited to embrace cultures and all backgrounds by wearing their own cultural regalia. This year, the walk takes place on June 21, which coincides with National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Rock Your Roots 2023 (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

"Last year we had the privilege of being a part of this incredible display of diversity in our community," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We're excited to partner with Reconciliation Saskatoon to participate in the journey of Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan and celebrate diversity in the province. "

New to this year, Reconciliation Saskatoon is providing students lesson plans before the event to engage them in more meaningful actions. These educational materials elevate the importance of the role that Indigenous people had in helping build Canada. At the end of the walk, the Saskatoon Survivors Circle will come together to speak and participate in cultural performances featuring Indigenous drummers and dancers.

"Last year, Saskatchewan Blue Cross recognized the importance of the Rock Your Roots: Walk for Reconciliation and came to us as a Community Investor," said Carrie Catherine from Reconciliation Saskatoon. "But their involvement didn't stop there. They provided tents, volunteers and walked with us. Sometimes it's easy to support events like this financially. But we're looking for Community Investors, who see an opportunity in Rock Your Roots to deepen their understanding and commitment to Truth and Reconciliation. Thank you to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for continuing to invest in this relationship!"

For more information on the Rock your Roots: Walk for Reconciliation, please visit beatconnectr.com/events.

Learn more about our community investment program at sk.bluecross.ca.

