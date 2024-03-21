Saskatchewan Blue Cross helps save babies lives with donation to Z99 radiothon

SASKATOON, SK, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, is excited to announce an incredible $25,000 donation to the Z99 Radiothon in support of the Neonatal Care Unit (NICU) with the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross donates to Z99 Radiothon. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

For 37 years, the Z99 Radiothon has raised funds for the NICU to help provide life-saving technology that enhances the medical team's ability to care for fragile newborns. Additionally, the NICU provides social workers to mothers and families, ensuring a vital support system that impacts the whole health and wellness of individuals at the most difficult of times.

"We are committed to invest in our communities and initiatives that support the health and wellness of residents in Saskatchewan, including the tiniest ones," says Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "As a not-for-profit organization, we are honoured to be able to make an impact and help change the lives of our youngest members of our province and their families."

Today until 6:00 p.m., Z99 will be broadcasting live from the Cornwall Centre in Regina, sharing stories from individuals and families impacted by the generous Radiothon donations.

"Each year, 500 babies need the specialized care provided in our neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to survive and go home to their families," says Lisa Green, Senior Vice President, Hospitals of Regina Foundation. "Our NICU is a centre of excellence as a result of the regular investments by Hospitals of Regina Foundation, thanks to generous donors like Saskatchewan Blue Cross. Their gift of $25,000 to the Z99 Radiothon will support priority investments in the unit such as a mobile video laryngoscopy to help intubate the smallest babies, providing lifesaving oxygen more quickly and safely."

"We hope that other businesses, organizations and people of Saskatchewan hear our commitment to our community and feel the same about this radiothon and incredible initiative," said Kelly Wilson. "If you too believe in the power of one, consider what the power of many can do."

To donate, visit z99.com.

Learn more at sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For further information: Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Marketing and External Affairs, 306-260-1147, [email protected]