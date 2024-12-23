Saskatchewan Blue Cross fights food insecurity this holiday season with a $10,000 donation to Food Banks of Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK., Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross is proud to reaffirm its commitment to combating food insecurity this holiday season with a $10,000 donation to the Food Banks of Saskatchewan. This contribution reflects their dedication to supporting families and individuals facing food insecurity across the province.

"Saskatchewan Blue Cross is committed to creating healthier, more vibrant communities," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We understand that access to nutritious food is essential for whole health and we're proud to support the Food Banks of Saskatchewan in their mission to address food insecurity and provide hope for those in need."

In 2024, the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre reported a 25 per cent increase in the use of its services in the past year. The Regina Food Bank saw a similar increase, now serving over 17,000 individuals monthly. Saskatchewan Blue Cross is committed to reducing these numbers, taking part in and organizing initiatives to combat food insecurity.

On Giving Tuesday, Saskatchewan Blue Cross donated $2,500 to the Food Banks of Saskatchewan and an additional $2,500 each to the Food Banks of Regina and Saskatoon. In addition to its Giving Tuesday contributions, Saskatchewan Blue Cross launched an employee-driven campaign in September that raised $5,000 each for the Regina and Saskatoon Food Banks.

"I want to express heartfelt gratitude for Saskatchewan Blue Cross's unwavering support towards the 36 food banks throughout the province," said Michael Kincade, Executive Director of Food Banks of Saskatchewan. "Their partnership plays a vital role in alleviating hunger and addressing food insecurities faced by many individuals in our communities."

The $10,000 donation aligns with Saskatchewan Blue Cross's broader mission to promote health and well-being across the province. The organization's mission to empower healthy lives is key in addressing critical community challenges by partnering with local food banks.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross's efforts, including financial contributions, volunteerism and awareness-raising activities, reflect its ongoing commitment to uplifting and supporting communities throughout the province.

