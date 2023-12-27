Saskatchewan Blue Cross extends additional support to Rural Hospital Foundations

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading provider of health and wellness benefits solutions, is excited to continue their partnership with Rural Hospital Foundations. The foundations applied for funding to provide much needed services to rural Saskatchewan, including equipment and training, senior health care as well as programming.

In September 2023, Saskatchewan Blue Cross initiated support to six foundations to provide lifesaving equipment and technology, facilities upgrades and medical training the improves the quality of patient care. Rural hospital foundations were invited to apply for the second round of funding online. Today, Saskatchewan Blue Cross announced the latest initiatives that are receiving support.

"We are thrilled to continue to support rural hospitals with much needed funding," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "This second round of donations provides local foundations the opportunity to continue to advance their incredible work and provide better health care in communities across the province."

Five hospitals received funding, including St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, the Health Foundation, St. Anthony's Hospital Foundation, Meadow Lake Hospital Foundation Inc. and Moosomin and District Health Care Foundation.

The funding will support projects such as:

Dementia Ability education and workshops

An Ortho centrifuge and incubator

Surgical medical equipment

Community wellness

"Saskatchewan Blue Cross advised rural health foundations earlier this year of the fund and then invited funding applications. This fall they decided to accept another intake of applications and awarded thousands of dollars again. In our case they awarded us funding for lab equipment and the machine we are purchasing will be a significant upgrade on older equipment and make a difference for staff in the lab," said Ross Fisher, Chair of the Network of Saskatchewan Hospital and Healthcare Facilities. "The equipment we purchase helps our doctors, nurses and technicians provide better care for our residents. We are grateful to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for recognizing rural healthcare needs and for making the effort to help us provide better care."

Donations were provided as a part of the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Community Investment Program, which assists in enabling health care facilities in rural areas with opportunities to improve patient care.

