Saskatchewan Blue Cross donates $25,000 to JPCH Radiothon

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce their continued commitment to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Radiothon with a $25,000 donation.

For 20 years, the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital has raised funds for urgent health care needs in Saskatchewan. Today, it is considered a province-wide signature event and is known as Saskatchewan's larg4est annual maternal and pediatric fundraiser. This year, the fundraising focus is Litte Hearts, Little Lungs, with proceeds supporting essential cariology and respirology equipment at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

"The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital is more than just a place of healing," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "They're a symbol of hope for Saskatchewan, bringing our communities together to support children who need us the most."

"Every dollar raised during the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Radiothon is a lifeline for the children and families who walk through the doors of JPCH," said Brynn Boback-Lane, President and CEO of Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation. "Thank you, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, for their generous gift of $25,000. This contribution is a strong reminder of the power of community and ensures children and moms-to-be have continued access to a world-class facility, regardless of their postal code. Together, we stand beside children and families in their toughest moments, helping them receive the care they need and deserve. This generous support gives hope and health to Saskatchewan kids and families."

This year's radiothon is a two-day event on November 5 and 6, broadcast across the province on local radio stations. The event offers listeners a glimpse into what happens at the hospitals, with stories from Saskatchewan children, families and medical staff.

"This year's 'Little Hearts, Little Lungs' focus touches the core of who we are at Saskatchewan Blue Cross," said Wilson. "Supporting this cause allows the youngest residents of our province to thrive. By helping equip our hospitals with the essential tools to care for their patients, we can make a lasting difference for every child and family who walks through their doors."

To make a donation, call 1.888.808.KIDS(5437) or visit the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital website at pattisonchildrens.ca

Learn more about Saskatchewan Blue Cross and their Community Investment Program by visiting sk.bluecross.ca/community.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contact, Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Marketing and External Affairs, 306.260.1147, [email protected]