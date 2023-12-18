Saskatchewan Blue Cross announces partnership with Prairie Harm Reduction

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading health and wellness solutions provider, is pleased to announce a partnership with Prairie Harm Reduction with $7,500 to support community education and learning opportunities for health practitioners.

African American creative man talking to his colleague while waiting for a job interview in waiting room. (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

Prairie Harm Reduction is a Saskatoon community-based organization that strives to improve quality of life through gold standards in harm reduction. They emphasize local action and national impact, serving people at risk for and affected by HIV and Hepatitis C by reducing discrimination and death, removing barriers, pursuing innovation and demonstrating evidence-based outcomes.

"Saskatchewan Blue Cross recognizes the importance of harm reduction," says Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "By offering vital community education, Prairie Harm Reduction's programs aligns with our Health Literacy strategy and also assists in supporting health practitioners to expand their knowledge and skills."

Prairie Harm Reduction operates within four departments including Support Services, Family Support, Youth Services and Education. They also offer group training and learning opportunities for health practitioners, businesses and community groups on topics like HIV, Harm Reduction and Engaging People who use Substances.

"Prairie Harm Reduction is so pleased to be supported by SK Blue Cross," said Kayla DeMong, Executive Director of Prairie Harm Reduction. "We are dedicated to continuing to provide education in Saskatoon and across the province; helping others learn more about Harm Reduction, HIV, Hep C and Naloxone."

Each year, Prairie Harm Reduction supports thousands of people in our community facing barriers. By supporting their work, Saskatchewan Blue Cross hopes to improve Health Literacy and community involvement across the province.

Learn more at sk.bluecross.ca.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For further information: Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Marketing and External Affairs, 306.260.1147, [email protected]