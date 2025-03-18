Saskatchewan Blue Cross announces $10,000 sponsorship for 2025 Boreal Healthcare Foundation Scholarship Program

SASKATOON, SK, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross has announced a $10,000 sponsorship for the 2025 Boreal Healthcare Foundation Scholarship Program, which combined with support from RBC brings the total value of the scholarship to $20,000 under the newly named the Dr. M.Z. Hussain Memorial Education Scholarship Program.

The scholarship program supports healthcare professionals in Northern Saskatchewan pursuing further education, enhancing their skills and strengthening patient care. Driven by the mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness, Saskatchewan Blue Cross recognizes the critical role that continuing education plays in improving healthcare services.

"We believe that investing in education and professional growth of those who have dedicated their lives to healthcare is an investment in the wellbeing of all communities," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "This scholarship program will empower dedicated professionals to expand their skills, enhance patient care and carry forward the remarkable legacy of Dr. Hussain."

"The grant provided me with an opportunity to further my education to benefit both staff and patients within our health region," said Sara, 2024 scholarship recipient. "I was able to access a course that has enabled me to confidently provide advanced debridement skills that help with wound healing and prevention of complications. Education is the greatest asset for healthcare workers to provide the best possible care to patients."

"Dr. Hussain was very dear to me and one of my best mentors," added Tyla, another 2024 scholarship recipient. "He encouraged me to further my education in psych nursing, which has led me to pursue my Master's in Psychiatric Nursing. I love psychiatry and my passion is to improve mental health services in the North, something he devoted his career to."

CEO of the Boreal Healthcare Foundation Cody Barnett also expressed his appreciation of the sponsorship.

"Investing in healthcare education is an investment in the future of patient care in Northern Saskatchewan," said Cody. "Thanks to the generous support of Saskatchewan Blue Cross, the Dr. M.Z. Hussain Memorial Scholarships will empower healthcare professionals with the training and development opportunities they need to enhance patient care, improve mental health services, and strengthen healthcare delivery in our communities. This contribution will not only honor Dr. Hussain's legacy but will also ensure that healthcare workers have access to the knowledge and skills necessary to provide compassionate, high-quality care for years to come."

The Boreal Healthcare Foundation is now accepting applications from SHA employees for the 2025 scholarship intake period.

