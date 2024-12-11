Saskatchewan Blue Cross allows members to choose with the "Your Voice, Your Choice" program

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading health and wellness solutions provider, is dedicated to making a meaningful difference in Saskatchewan Communities. As part of the annual "Your Voice, Your Choice" program, $30,000 in funding has been distributed to local organizations across the province.

Community investment is at the core of Saskatchewan Blue Cross's identity. For the past four years, they have welcomed members to participate in the "Your Voice, Your Choice" program, allowing them to shape contributions by voting for organizations dedicated to advancing health, wellness and reconciliation across Saskatchewan.

"We're honoured to empower our members to have a direct say in shaping the impact we make together," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "The 'Your Voice, Your Choice' program reflects our commitment to supporting what matters most to our communities. By listening to our members and funding the organizations they believe in, we're helping to create healthier, stronger and more connected communities across the province."

This year, six organizations will benefit, including:

SaskAbilities

Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan

Saskatoon Community Foundation - Community Fund for Reconciliation

South Saskatchewan Community Foundation - The Truth and Reconciliation Fund

Friendship Inn - Saskatoon

Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre – Regina

"We are honoured to be the recipients of the funds raised through the 'Your Voice, Your Choice' program," said Andy Livingston, President of SaskAbilities. "Reflecting on the shared values and efforts between the Saskatchewan Blue Cross and SaskAbilities, it is easy to see common threads that weave through our respective organizations. While our approach looks different, both organizations are working towards more inclusive, equitable and accessible spaces for all. We both value the people we serve, the communities we serve them in are rooted in the belief that everyone is deserving of respect, honesty and compassion. We sincerely thank the Saskatchewan Blue Cross for their support and dedication to this important work."

Learn more about organizations that are working towards improving the health and wellness of Saskatchewan. Visit sk.bluecross.ca/healthysk.

