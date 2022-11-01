Saskatchewan artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports Saskatchewan food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Saskatchewanian Gabrielle Giroux. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Saskatchewanian Gabrielle Giroux. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Food Banks of Saskatchewan through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Giroux is a proud Déné woman from Hatchet Lake First Nation and the owner of Encore Graphics in Saskatoon, Sask. Having completed a diploma in graphic design, she is also earning her Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Saskatchewan.

"This design features the northern area of Saskatchewan – which is rarely showcased – and the Athabasca Denesuline culture," said artist Gabrielle Giroux. "Holiday traditions include hunting caribou, fishing, making dry meat and the sharing of one's harvests. The remoteness of the communities in northern Saskatchewan results in high grocery prices and difficulty getting fresh foods. This makes country foods very important for food security for the Denesuline. By feeding everyone in the community in need, and sharing meals together, the community relationships are strengthened and the holiday spirit shines."



Saskatchewanian artists, Emily M. Kohlert and Chris Morin, have also been featured on past Purolator holiday boxes.

Supporting Saskatchewan food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Food Banks of Saskatchewan through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure that everyone in Saskatchewan has access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

The Food Banks of Saskatchewan serves all food banks within the province. The 36 food banks support approximately 40,000 people each month. Donations are used to purchase food for hampers and for the transportation of food across the province.

"All of the 36 food banks we support across the province are seeing an increase in visitors. The rising costs of living are impacting so many people," said Michael Kincade, Executive Director, The Food Banks of Saskatchewan. "The critical help from this campaign and our community supporters goes to purchasing food for hampers and for transportation of food across the province."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

About Purolator

