MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) takes a significant step toward reducing its environmental footprint by joining the International Alcohol Monopolies Environmental Roadmap. By adding its voice to five other alcohol monopolies, the SAQ becomes the first signatory outside Scandinavian countries to aim for the common achievement to reduce environmental impact across the entire value chain.

Each signatory entity of this ambitious roadmap affirms its commitment to implement sustainable solutions throughout its supply chain, while inspiring its customers to make responsible choices. This initiative will facilitate the sharing of best practices and concerted industry influence to achieve greater outcomes and meet environmental impact reduction goals across the value chain.

"We are proud to join our Scandinavian peers to mobilize our entire industry in the necessary ecological transition. Both our customers and employees are sensitive to the environmental impact of our activities, and this new commitment is a logical continuation of our efforts in this area. I also invite our Canadian and American peers to join us. Together, we have the duty and the power to collaborate to do more!" said Marie-Hélène Lagacé, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability at SAQ.

A sustainable commitment to the ecological transition

For over 30 years, the SAQ has been working to reduce the environmental footprint of its activities and of the alcohol industry. Since our goals and action plans are aligned with the Scandinavian's, it felt natural to express our intentions in unison.

Already, back in 2009, the SAQ was the first retailer in Quebec to remove single-use plastic and paper bags in favor of reusable bags. This measure removed more than 80 million disposable bags from circulation annually and inspired several Quebec companies to do the same.

Since 2012, the SAQ has been working with its suppliers to ensure that products sold in its stores and online are available in lightweight glass bottles. For nearly five years, it has communicated lightweight glass requirements to agents and suppliers according to a gradual timeline to accelerate this transition. Due to its efforts and the collaboration of its business partners, more than 90% of the regular and specialty wines priced at $25 and below are now sold in lightweight glass containers.

Finally, for several years, the Crown corporation has been collaborating with all industry partners and the Quebec government to develop and implement a deposit system on containers.

"These are just a few examples of the SAQ and its employees' commitment to reducing our environmental footprint. This new commitment will allow us to benefit from global best practices and contribute even more actively to the ecological transition here and elsewhere on the planet," concluded Ms. Lagacé.

List of signatory monopolies of the International Alcohol Monopolies Environmental Roadmap:

Systembolaget, Sweden

Alko, Finland

Vinmonopolet, Norway

Vínbúðin, Iceland

Rúsdrekkasøla Landsins, Faroe Islands

Société des alcools du Québec, Quebec

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Established in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes, and markets a wide selection of wines, beers, and spirits. Its sales network includes 410 stores and 423 agencies across Quebec, as well as an online store, SAQ.com. Thanks to the passion and expertise of its approximately 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery with over 40,000 products from more than 6,000 suppliers in 79 countries. In 2023-2024, the SAQ contributed over $2.0 billion to the Quebec Treasury and supported approximately 250 organizations and events, while ensuring its operations are conducted with respect for communities and the environment.

