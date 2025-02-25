Santa Clara Family Health Plan leads the way in digital experience with new member portal powered by League

The collaboration aims to improve access, health literacy, and equity for members

SAN JOSÉ, Calif. and CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP), a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all in Santa Clara County, has announced a new member portal experience powered by League , the healthcare consumer experience platform leader. This collaboration aims to deliver a frictionless, integrated healthcare experience that will improve access to care and enhance health outcomes, including increased health literacy and greater health equity.

This new mobile-first experience, available for both SCFHP Medi-Cal (Medicaid) and DualConnect (HMO D-SNP) members, is designed with an engagement-centric UX/UI, prioritizing ease of use and personalized interactions. Functionality extends beyond transactional claims and wallet features to include personalized health journeys , care navigation, and wellness and rewards programs. This comprehensive and accessible platform will empower SCFHP members to take control of their health.

"At Santa Clara Family Health Plan, we know there is no one-size-fits-all approach to meeting our members' needs. The path to better health requires personalization and flexibility," said Christine Turner, Chief Operating Officer, SCFHP. "We are proud to partner with League to enable our members to take charge of their health journey and better navigate the healthcare system, ultimately bringing us closer to our vision of health for all."

With hundreds of customers, including organizations such as: Highmark Health, Medibank, and Manulife, League's healthcare CX platform empowers payers, providers, and consumer health partners to build and deploy high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. The platform technology pioneer has raised over $285 million in venture capital to date, with its most recent round being led by TDM Growth Partners, known investors in Square, Twilio, and Slack.

"We applaud SCFHP for their technological leadership," added Mike Serbinis, Founder and CEO at League. "This platform will not only provide an exceptional user experience, but it will also enable SCFHP to digitize care pathways, close gaps in care, and ultimately drive better health outcomes for their diverse population. We are proud to support their vision with an accessible platform that empowers members to actively participate in their health journey."

The collaboration between SCFHP and League is poised to significantly enhance the healthcare experience for SCFHP members, providing them with greater control, convenience, and support in managing their health and well-being. This initiative sets a new precedent for Medicaid plans across the country, demonstrating the power of technology to improve health equity and outcomes for underserved populations. The new offering is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, SCFHP works to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for their community, SCFHP serves more than 290,000 people through their Medi-Cal and Medicare health care plans. For more information, visit www.scfhp.com .

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience platform, reaching more than 40 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

